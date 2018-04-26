The Sun News
Kwara health workers to commence indefinite strike May 2

Kwara health workers to commence indefinite strike May 2

— 26th April 2018

NAN

The Kwara State Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) says it will commence an indefinite strike on May 2.

A statement issued, on Thursday, and signed by the state Chairman of MHWUN, Mr. Muritala Olayinka, noted that the indefinite strike will commence midnight of May 2.

He said that the union had earlier given the state government a 19-day ultimatum to meet their demands, which will lapse on May 1, 2018.

Olayinka explained that their demands include: upward review of Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) from 50 per cent to 100 per cent and the promotion of staff without financial backing should be addressed immediately.

He also cited non-payment of outstanding arrears of salaries of the staff of local governments in the state.

He stated that the union would not go back on its decision until the state government does the needful.

“I don’t think the state government will respond to our demands before that day because we have made series of moves in ensuring government look into our demands but they turned deaf ears.

“If they make a move now, it is likely going to be a meeting, but it is until when we see approval for our demands before we can make a u-turn on the industrial action,” he said.

The chairman noted that the state government had recently claimed that it was gradually getting out of recession and its economy had improved.

“Workers are not slaves so we have to make this struggle a totality until government responds to our demands,” he said.

Olayinka calls on his colleagues to be law abiding and abide by instructions from the labour leaders.

Responding to the threat of industrial action by MHWUN, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ahmed on Media and Communications, Dr. Muideen Akorede, said that the state government was looking into the issue.

