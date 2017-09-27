The Sun News
Latest
27th September 2017 - Kwara gov. swears-in new Head of Service
27th September 2017 - I’ll wait for Conte in the tunnel tonight – Costa
27th September 2017 - Only 50% private schools have complied with teachers’ registration – TRCN
27th September 2017 - US Congressmen back India’s UNSC bid
27th September 2017 - Saudi women’ll drive cars soon
27th September 2017 - Cameroon illegally deported 100,000 Nigerian refugees – Group
27th September 2017 - FG may ban maize importation next year
27th September 2017 - BREAKING: Cement truck kills Poly student, 6 others in Kogi
27th September 2017 - Pakistan finance minister denies corruption charges
27th September 2017 - Restructuring: Buhari group mulls return to parliamentary system
Home / National / Kwara gov. swears-in new Head of Service

Kwara gov. swears-in new Head of Service

— 27th September 2017

From Layi Olanrewaju,Ilorin

 Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State has sworn-in another woman, Mrs. Susan Dupe Oluwole, as the state’s 20th Head of Service.

He charged the new head of Service to introduce innovations that would not only move the service forward, but create conditions for high performance by civil servants.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony at Government House, Ilorin, Governor Ahmed tasked Mrs. Oluwole to “innovate new approaches to ensure efficiency and enhance government’s capacity to meet the aspirations of the people, especially in the area of internally generated revenue and optimal resource utilisation”.

According to the governor, “We live in an increasingly dynamic, technology-driven world on one hand, while we are faced with dwindling government resources on the other.”

“The Civil Service is the engine room of government and necessary ingredient of good governance while a weak bureaucracy challenges efficiency in government”, the governor said.

 Governor Ahmed, therefore, urged Mrs. Oluwole to re-enact the commitment, devotion and teamwork responsible for the excellence that the civil service in Kwara State is renowned for.

The governor appreciated the immediate past Head of Service, Hajia Zahra Omar for her contribution to the state’s civil service and advised Mrs. Oluwole to build on the efficient civil service.

Responding, the new Head of Service assured Governor Ahmed that she would do her utmost best to justify the confidence repose on her.

Mrs. Oluwole who dedicated her appointment to God and the womenfolk, sought continuous support of the Governor and civil servants in making positive impacts on the state’s civil service.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kwara gov. swears-in new Head of Service

— 27th September 2017

From Layi Olanrewaju,Ilorin  Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State has sworn-in another woman, Mrs. Susan Dupe Oluwole, as the state’s 20th Head of Service. He charged the new head of Service to introduce innovations that would not only move the service forward, but create conditions for high performance by civil servants. Speaking during the swearing-in…

  • Only 50% private schools have complied with teachers’ registration – TRCN

    — 27th September 2017

    The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), said on Wednesday, that only 50 per cent of private schools in the country have complied with its directive to deploy only professional teachers to classrooms. Deputy Director, Professional Operation of the council, Malam Adamu Bello, made this known in an interview, in Enugu, on Wednesday. Adamu said…

  • Cameroon illegally deported 100,000 Nigerian refugees – Group

    — 27th September 2017

    Cameroon’s army has forcibly deported at least 100,000 Nigerians who have fled an insurgency by Islamist militant group Boko Haram since early 2015 and subjected some to torture, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Wednesday. The deportations violate international and Cameroonian law and constitute one of the world’s largest recent cases of illegal forced repatriation,…

  • FG may ban maize importation next year

    — 27th September 2017

    From: Magnus Eze, Abuja Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, has hinted that the Federal Government would not allow massive importation of maize by the Olam Group next year. Although the minister stated that maize was not on the nation’s import ban list, he, however, charged the company to work out how…

  • BREAKING: Cement truck kills Poly student, 6 others in Kogi

    — 27th September 2017

    Kogi poly students barricade Abuja- Lokoja highway as truck kills, seven From Emmanuel ADEYEMI. Lokoja It was all wailing and gnashing of teeth, on Wednesday morning, at the Felele end of the Abuja-Lokoja highway,  in lokoja, the Kogi State capital,  when a truck, laden with cement and belonging to Dangote cement company, Obajana, allegedly ran…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share