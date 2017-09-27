Kwara gov. swears-in new Head of Service

From Layi Olanrewaju,Ilorin

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State has sworn-in another woman, Mrs. Susan Dupe Oluwole, as the state’s 20th Head of Service.

He charged the new head of Service to introduce innovations that would not only move the service forward, but create conditions for high performance by civil servants.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony at Government House, Ilorin, Governor Ahmed tasked Mrs. Oluwole to “innovate new approaches to ensure efficiency and enhance government’s capacity to meet the aspirations of the people, especially in the area of internally generated revenue and optimal resource utilisation”.

According to the governor, “We live in an increasingly dynamic, technology-driven world on one hand, while we are faced with dwindling government resources on the other.”

“The Civil Service is the engine room of government and necessary ingredient of good governance while a weak bureaucracy challenges efficiency in government”, the governor said.

Governor Ahmed, therefore, urged Mrs. Oluwole to re-enact the commitment, devotion and teamwork responsible for the excellence that the civil service in Kwara State is renowned for.

The governor appreciated the immediate past Head of Service, Hajia Zahra Omar for her contribution to the state’s civil service and advised Mrs. Oluwole to build on the efficient civil service.

Responding, the new Head of Service assured Governor Ahmed that she would do her utmost best to justify the confidence repose on her.

Mrs. Oluwole who dedicated her appointment to God and the womenfolk, sought continuous support of the Governor and civil servants in making positive impacts on the state’s civil service.