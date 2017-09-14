The Sun News
14th September 2017 - Kwara gov. seeks FG support on infrastructure
Home / National / Kwara gov. seeks FG support on infrastructure

Kwara gov. seeks FG support on infrastructure

— 14th September 2017

From: LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State, on Thursday, called for more Federal Government’s presence on infrastructural development in the state, which he said, would bring financial reprieve to the state through savings that would be invested in rehabilitating state roads, especially rural roads, in addition to attracting investments.

Speaking during a courtesy call on him by Senate Committee on Works, in Ilorin,  Governor Ahmed said that the Federal Government should particularly facilitate the construction of Kaiama-Kishi road.

The Governor who noted that the road stretches from Lagos-Sokoto passing through Ogun, Oyo, Kwara and Kebbi states, said “the portion that links Kaiama-Kishi is very critical for us because our people in those axis are predominantly agrarian and they contribute heavily to the agricultural revenue that accrues to our people and the state”.

Said he, “The administration will continue to collaborate with the federal government through the oversight functions of the National Assembly in order to take the roads “to usable levels that will ease movement of goods and services across the country and beyond”.

“Good roads will encourage investment in agriculture and processing. This will in turn begin to reduce levels of unemployment”, the governor said.

The governor who commended the federal government for its intervention on various road projects in the state, said the most critical area that can truly support the current efforts at revitalizing the nation’s economy is agriculture which he said has a value chain to recruit people in the primary, secondary and tertiary levels.

Earlier, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Works and former Governor of Kano State, Kabiru Gaya, said there were nine federal projects going on in Kwara state, six in Kogi and nine in Niger states.

Gaya said the 8th Senate remains committed to the present administration’s effort at providing enduring infrastructure for the nation’s growth and development.

