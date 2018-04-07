Kwara gov. places N5m reward on information of Offa robbers

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State has placed a N5 million reward for anyone who provides useful information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those involved in the robbery attack in Offa, headquarters of Offa local government of the state, last Thursday.

This was as Commissioner of Police in the state, Lawan Ado, has assured residents of Offa community of adequate security of lives and property stressing that perpetrators of the recent robbery attack will be dealt with, just as seven suspects have been arrested in connection with robbery.

The police boss stated this during a press briefing with newsmen, in Ilorin, on Saturday. He noted that “On 5th of April 2018, at about 4:50pm , distress call was received at the Police Headquarters Ilorin to the effect that Offa Police Station and Banks located within the business district of the town was under serious armed attack by men of the underworld.

“Reinforcement by men of Police Mobile Force, F- SARS, Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) Anti-Terrorism Unit and Anti- Cultist Unit of the command were dispatched to Offa to deal with the situation.

“However, at the end of the operation, the following was recorded,” 17 persons comprising nine policemen/women, 8 civilians were killed within the police station and the street/banks.

“Five Banks and one finance houses were attacked, Union, Eco, Gtb, First, Zenith banks and one Ibolo micro finance banks.”

He disclosed that a total of Seven suspects arrested; one at Igosun road and six others at different locations in Offa, they are helping us in investigation.”

The commissioner said Seven vehicles abandoned and recovered from the armed robbers. While Numbers of injured victims yet to be ascertained as they are receiving treatments in different hospitals.

He said, “Suffice to conclude that,as callous and as unfortunate as the attack was,the casualty figure in the incident was seventeen(17) and not thirty (30) as erroneously reported by some media platforms. Some rifles were carted away by the robbers.

The police boss, however said, ” The Inspector General of Police has ordered a full investigation and has directed his Intelligence Response Team and others to assist in getting the hoodlums arrested, while the Governor of Kwara state has promised a reward of 5million naira for anybody with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects.

The Command wishes to express its heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims while also wishing the injured quick recovery.

Governor Ahmed, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Dr. Muyideen Akorede, on Saturday called on anyone with useful information on the incident to contact the state police command on the following numbers (0803 739 1280 and 0803 236 5122), SUNDAY SUN reports.

“While we mourn our dead with a heart full of sadness, and care for the injured by paying all their medical bills, we will do everything in our power to bring the attackers to justice and ensure that never again does any community or people in our state experience such tragedy”, Governor Ahmed said.

While stressing the urgent need to ensure justice is done, Ahmed assured informants of anonimity, confidentiality and safety as no harm will befall them on account of their assisting the security agencies to arrest the attackers.

Governor Ahmed said the police and other security agencies in the country have begun a vigorous manhunt for the perpetrators of the dastardly and wicked attack on Offa community and pledged to spare no effort in supporting the law enforcement agencies to apprehend and successfully prosecute those behind the evil and inhuman acts visited on the innocent in Offa.