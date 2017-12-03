Kwara gov. condoles Oloffa over Adesoye

From: LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Oloffa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II, the good and industrious people of Offa and the entire state over the transition of Chief Emmanuel Olatunji Adesoye.

The governor, in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Abdulwahab Oba, said the state has lost an industrialist, philanthropist and administrator pleni-potentiary in chief Adesoye.

According to Governor Ahmed, as a former Chairman, Expert Committee on Machine Tools, Oshogbo (1985), Member, Federal Government Export Promotion Board (1980), Vice-chairman, Kwara State Government Think Tank on Industrialization (1997), Chairman and Managing Director of a number of companies, “late E. O. Adesoye had contributed immensely to the industrial development of the state, indeed, Nigeria”.

The governor said as the first Northern Nigerian Student to qualify as a Quantity Surveyor and the second Nigerian to attain that height, Chief Adesoye would be greatly missed for his boldness, intelligence and charisman that have endeared him, not only to the people of Offa, but to every one that crossed his way.

Governor Ahmed prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul and those of others before him. “May God grant his families and friends the fortitude to bear the irreparable lost”, the governor said.