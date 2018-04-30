Kwara gov advocates solar energy drive among locals— 30th April 2018
Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin
Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, has advocated effective solar energy drive as an alternative source of energy to meet local needs, create wealth as well as guarantee green economy.
Governor Ahmed made the call yesterday at the graduation of first set of trainees on full scholarship programme in Solar Photovoltaic Technology, Installation and Entrepreneurship sponsored by Riccofortezza-Asteven Energy Limited at the International Vocational, Technical, and College, Ajase-Ipo.
The governor noted that opportunities inherent in green economy are huge and immeasurable which could be harnessed and converted to energy for proper use to create wealth and drive industrialisation.
According to him, “in green energy lies the future of Nigeria for abundant opportunities rather than relying on limited source of energy”.
Governor Ahmed also stressed the need for improved power infrastructure in order to create jobs and ensure economic growth.
The governor who congratulated the graduands for the successful completion of their training urged them to make judicious use of the training and one million naira worth of start-up equipment to empower themselves and contribute to the economy.
He assured the youth that the government would continue to create enabling environment and make funds available to jump start businesses and make them job creators rather than job seekers.
In his address, the Chairman, Asteven Renewable Energy, Dr Sunny Akpoyibo congratulated the 25 graduands for developing interest in green economy and charged them to exploit opportunities therein to become entrepreneurs.
Dr. Akpoyibo thanked the state government for the opportunity to extend his company’s corporate social responsibility to the state.
Responding on behalf of other graduands, Mr. Oluwaseun Ajibola thanked Governor Ahmed and the sponsor of the training for the opportunity, promising to use the product grants to jump start their businesses and become contributors to the economy.
He explained that the training on solar energy was a worthwhile experience as it exposed them to the rudiments of Solar Photovoltaic Technology, Installation and Entrepreneurship.
“Go where?” I asked in alarm, when the girls suddenly started acting business-like. “Tobs, it’s a surprise! Why do you want to ruin it?” Jasmine asked when I insisted on knowing where we were going. “Ok, can I at least take a shower?” I asked grumpily since they obviously were not going to tell. “Does…
