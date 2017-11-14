Kwara Golf Open: Oyinlola hails Sterling Bank, Kwara govt

The President of the Nigeria Golf Federation, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has commended the efforts of the government of Kwara State in developing the game of golf. He also praised the sponsors, Sterling Bank Plc, for putting in so much to boost the standard of golf in Nigeria.

Oyinlola made these remarks at the closing ceremony of the Kwara State Golf Open on Sunday in Ilorin, the state capital.

“I like to refer to His Excellency Governor Abdufattah Ahmed as a late starter in golf, but I must say he has done very well in contributing to the development of the game. Our sponsors have also done so well to help the game,” he said.

The former Osun State Governor said the game would get better if more investment in the mode of Kwara’s model is adopted nationwide.

“The winner of the professional round, Sunday Olapade, was a boy that stumbled on the game by virtue of the MicCom golf facility that was built in Ada, Engineer Tunde Ponnle; where he lived.

“Today he is ranked number two in Nigeria and he beat the best players to pick the professional’s winning purse.” Oyinlola said, adding that Kwara State was toeing the same path for its youths with events like the Kwara Open.

Olapade, winner of the Professional round, said his win was a dream come true and he had a lot of people to thank for it.

He won the lion share of N5m purse at the Open shooting a brilliant 277, eleven under par over 72 holes at the Ilorin Golf Club.

He defeated Ghana’s Amos Korblah by five shots to the send place while Lagos/based Chidi Tobias tied Abuja-based Oche Odoh for the third place.

Some of the dignitaries that graced the occasion are the Senior Regional Manager Sterling Bank, Ademola Adeyemi, the Director of PGA of Nigerian, Mr. Samson Lawal and the Captain Ilorin Golf Club, Olayiwola Abdulmalik.

An elated Governor Ahmed also said he was happy over the honor accorded him as the Vice-president at the Kwara Open. He praised the organisers and sponsors, Sterling Bank for their efforts on the successful competition.