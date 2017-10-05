Kwara CP denies police officers aid kidnappers

From: LAYI OLANREWAJU,Ilorin

The Kwara State Police Command, on Wednesday, dispelled the rumour in the social media alleging that some officers and men of the command had become agents of ritualists.

The rumour went viral in the social media in the last one week that some policemen from one of the divisions in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, were arresting and selling people to ritualists.

But the state police Commissioner, Lawan Ado, urged the public to discountenance such rumour, adding that there was no iota of truth in that.

Addressing reporters in Ilorin, Ado said the information from the social media was not only malicious, it is not credible.

“It is most of the time, aimed at discrediting people,” he said.

The commissioner added that “we have done our proper and thorough investigation on the rumour and we have found out that it is not true. It is worrisome. People have been calling me. It total falsehood. We urge any member of the public that has useful information on the matter to come to us in confidence and we will do justice to it.

“Appropriate sanctions will be meted out to any policeman that is found blameworthy. But we urge all in the state to discountenance it and go about their normal businesses. The rumour is out to cast

unnecessary aspersion on the state police command.”

On the alleged clash between the police and the army in the state, Ado said there had not been any skirmish between the two agencies.