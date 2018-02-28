Kwara Assembly bars ex-govs, dep. govs from taking pensions

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

A bill seeking to allow for the suspension of payment of pensions to former governors and deputy governors during any period they hold a political or public office has been passed into law by the Kwara State House of Assembly.

The passage of the bill into law was preceded by consideration of a report by the House earlier presented by the Chairman House Committee on Establishment and Public Service, Hon. Emmanuel Folorunsho Abodunrin.

The Deputy Speaker, Elder Matthew Okedare, who presided over Tuesday’s sitting, praised members for ensuring prompt passage of the bill, sponsored by a member representing Omupo Constituency, Hon. Mashood Bakare and directed the Clerk of the House, Alhaji Ahmed Katsina Mohammed, to prepare a clean copy for the governor’s assent.

Under the amended law, former governor or deputy governor will cease to enjoy pension any period they hold a political or public office.

However, the law will not be applicable where the person holds a political or public office but does not receive any renumeration on account of holding such office.

Meanwhile, the House has called on the State Ministry of Environment and Forestry to be alive to its responsibility through prompt clearing of refuse and drainages in the State Capital to ensure healthy environment.

This followed a Matter of General Public Importance, raised by a member representing Omupo Constituency, Hon. Mashood Bakare.

The legislature equally in its Tuesday’s sitting mandated its Committee on Land and Housing, to wade into attempt to construct shops at the bank of Asa River along Obbo – road raised by a member representing Oke Ogun Constituency, Barrister Kamal Fagbemi.