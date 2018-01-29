Kwankwaso suspends Kano visit

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A former Governor of Kano State and leader of Kwankwasiyya Movement, Sen. Rabu Musa Kwankwaso, has shelved his proposed visit to the state.

Speaking through the Chairman of the Planning Committee for the visit, Dr. Rabiu Sulieman Bichi, Kwankwaso said that he had to painfully postpone the scheduled visit following interventions and wise counsel from some well-meaning Nigerians. He advised his friends and supporters to await further directives on his move.

Said he, “A lot has been said and done in the last couple of days to the extent that our adversaries have declared war on the day of the Distinguished Senator’s visit” he recalled.

“This standoff has attracted the attention of well -meaning Nigerians, home and abroad, whom have called to give advice that mostly borders on the preservation of the lives and property of our teeming supporters and admirers,” Bichi indicated.

The former Secretary to the State Government explained that,” Senator Kwankwaso’s visit will never be a reason to deliberately incontinence any citizen, small or big, let alone spill a drop of blood of any innocent citizen.”

He appreciated the unnamed leaders who had taken time to offer their advice, and had shown concern to their struggle and extended gratitude to their teeming supporters and admirers who had committed a lot of energy and resources with the hope of making the visit a successful one.

He appealed for calm among his supporters and also called on the public to disregard any provocative statements.

It could be recalled that the political atmosphere in the state had been charged in the last few days following the proposed visit as the hostility between the two factions soured to its climax.

On Friday, the Nigeria Police advised the former governor to shelve the visit to the state failure of which the law would take it cause.

Unconfirmed sources indicated that both leaders were summoned to the Presidency. Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje hurriedly departed the state for Abuja in what many said was to honour the summon.