One of the most visible implications of the present drama is that President Buhari is most unlikely to retain a commanding position in Kano any more.

Desmond Mgboh, Kano.

On Tuesday, the former governor of Kano State and strongman of Kano politics, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, announced his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki announced Kwankwaso’s defection on the floor of the Red Chamber amid a rather tumultuous session.

His defection was immediately followed by a gale of defections on the floor of the House of Representatives, where 37 parliamentarians, 10 of whom are from Kano State, equally announced their exit from the ruling party. The lavish renouncement of the APC did not just stop as there are indications that six loyalists of the former governor presently in the Kano State House of Assembly are warming up to bid theAll Progressives Congress (APC) goodbye. “They have so far not defected, but there are indications that they would soon walk the ways of their principal” a source told Sunday Sun in Kano.

The latest move by the former Kano State governor was the culmination of months of speculation, drama and intrigues regarding his future. It is coming months after the members of his red cap movement and sympathizers were clinically edged out of the party structure in the state at the recent APC primaries by the forces loyal to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Reactions in Kano

As is expected, the defection of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso was greeted with wild joy among his many supporters and admirers. Many of them in the state, demeaned and made redundant by years of outright political neglect in the hands of their political foes, threw caution to the winds in their celebrations. They threw away their old brooms, burnt them in some instances, took snapshots and “sefies” in PDP gear and uploaded same to the glare of the digital space.

In several quarters in the state capital, from the tea seller in Brigade to the meat sellers in Kurna; vendors on Galadima Road to the cobblers at Panisau Quarters, the only discussion that seized the imagination of the ordinary people of the state on the momentous day was the political earthquake in Abuja. In his exhilaration, Alhaji Bello Audu excitedly described the day as the most treasured day of his life, insisting that they had waited for so long for the announcement. A devout member of the Kwankwasiyya Movement in Dambatta axis, said that Kwankwaso has taken the right step at the right time.

In his reaction too, Comrade Aminu Belli, told Sunday Sun that the return of Kwankwaso to PDP, though driven by several considerations for political survival and relevance, would no doubt revive activities in the political landscape, including forcing the incumbent government to up its performance.

Kwakwanso’s bumpy road to defection

But for the last minute efforts put up by the new All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Kwankwaso’s entire sojourn in the All Progressives Congress, in the final analysis, garnered nothing but aborted dreams, pure hostility and rejection. It is clear his almost four-year membership of the APC was largely a span of wasted years. The path to his travail in the broom wielding party began early enough, soon after he ditched the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in search of his presidential ambition in the freshly re-branded political party against the odds in the party, which had entered into an unwritten but abiding understanding to hand over the presidential ticket to Candidate Muhammadu Buhari. His refusal to step down or to play along this already prepared script, placed him at cross roads with so many interests, including interests in his own state. With his loss at the party presidential primaries in Lagos in late 2014, Senator Kwankwaso began a painful, near lonely journey to political irrelevance within the very APC that reaped hugely from his rebellion against President Goodluck Jonathan and the PDP. His plunge quickened as soon as it was clearly established that the new party, well received by the Muslim-North, was likely do well in Kano State, with or without his support.