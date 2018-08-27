Kwankwaso declares on Wednesday

Kwankwaso began his political career in 1992, after 17 years of public service as a water engineer. He was a member of the House of Representatives

Moshood Adebayo

Former two-term governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso will on Wednesday formally declare his presidential ambition on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to a statement issued by the Kwankwaso Presidential Campaign Committee, the ceremony holds at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

The campaign organisation stated that the senator is relying on his wealth of experience in both political and public service, extensive legacies, uncommon capacity to govern and his vision and mission to put Nigerians first as his selling points.