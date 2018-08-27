Kwankwaso declares on Wednesday— 27th August 2018
Kwankwaso began his political career in 1992, after 17 years of public service as a water engineer. He was a member of the House of Representatives
Moshood Adebayo
Former two-term governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso will on Wednesday formally declare his presidential ambition on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
According to a statement issued by the Kwankwaso Presidential Campaign Committee, the ceremony holds at the Eagle Square, Abuja.
READ ALSO: Eagle Square: Abuja’s melting pot
The campaign organisation stated that the senator is relying on his wealth of experience in both political and public service, extensive legacies, uncommon capacity to govern and his vision and mission to put Nigerians first as his selling points.
As governor of Kano State and essentially based on his Kwankwasiyya ideology, Kwankwaso pioneered a lot of critical policies including free education, the popular free school feeding programme, provision of massive education infrastructure and postgraduate oversea scholarship for Kano indigenes and non-indigenes. Kwankwaso began his political career in 1992, after 17 years of meritorious public service as a water engineer.
A great grassroots politician, he was a member of the House of Representatives and was elected Deputy Speaker in the aborted Third Republic.
In 2003, he was appointed Minister of Defence and in 2006 was appointed special adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Darfur and Somalia.
His revolutionary approach to human capital development and reformation of political thugs and miscreants through capacity building programmes and financial and materials empowerment is uncommon and verifiable which boosted the economy of Kano and made the state much safer for human habitation and businesses to thrive.
‘’Dignitaries from all walks of life across the country and the diaspora are expected to attend the declaration’’ the statement stated.
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
I offer myself in defence of democracy – Saraki3rd August 2018
-
APC stung by bees that swarm around PDP3rd August 2018
-
Saraki’s defection and change of order2nd August 2018
Latest
Kwankwaso declares on Wednesday— 27th August 2018
Kwankwaso began his political career in 1992, after 17 years of public service as a water engineer. He was a member of the House of Representatives Moshood Adebayo Former two-term governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso will on Wednesday formally declare his presidential ambition on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). According…
-
National security can’t be sacrificed for rule of law – Buhari— 27th August 2018
“The rule of law must be subjected to the supremacy of the nation’s security and national interest. The law can only be optimally practiced in a Nigeria that is safe, secure and prosperous.” Godwin Tsa, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the nation’s security cannot be sacrificed on the altar of individual rights and…
-
PDP challenges Buhari, APC to debate on good governance— 27th August 2018
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to a debate on good governance. • May alter nomination timetable Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to a debate on good governance. The PDP, in a statement by…
-
Obiano’ll join APC after tenure – Ngige— 27th August 2018
Ngige insisted that supporting re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari remained the best bet for the South-East to produce the Nigerian president in 2023. • Gov is APGA, will not go anywhere – Commissioner From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has disclosed that Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, will join…
-
Soldiers in trouble over Maiduguri airport rebellion, to face court martial— 27th August 2018
The army specifically warned that it would not tolerate any act of mutiny from soldiers engaged in counter-terrorism operations in the North-East. Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army said it would set up a General Court Martial (GCM) to try Special Forces who embarked on a protest at the Maiduguri Airport, in Borno State, two…
-
Entertainment
Idris Okuneye: I’ll keep my secret until my wedding day— 26th August 2018
I tell them that Bobrisky is a character, he’s not a girl. I have lots of male admirers and I turn them down because I am not who they think I am. Christy Anyanwu The individual that the world knows as Bobrisky has been dogged by controversy in the mainstream and social media platforms. His…
South-West Report
OAU FOOD BAZAAR: Indigenous delicacies inspire tribal affinity at Ife festival— 23rd August 2018
The programme was aimed at showcasing the “Africanness” iof indigenous foods peculiar to different ethnic groups and their relevance to the people’s health. Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, reverberated with a gale of cultural and traditional splendor recently when the institution showcased a sociocultural programme tagged: “Ife Festival of Food…
-
Abuja Metro
Hospital beds for highest bidders— 22nd August 2018
Fred Ezeh Some inexplicable, inhumane, illegal and “wicked” practice is being recorded at some hospitals owned by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA). Services at these hospitals have become the exclusive right of those who could afford. READ ALSO: FCTA begins takeover process of health facilities Bed spaces now go to the highest bidders. It is…
Oriental News
KING OF CROPS: New Yam Festival lights up Igboland— 22nd August 2018
Yam is revered as the king of crops in Igboland. Usually planted between December and January, harvesting starts from August in some communities and lasts till December. Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Ndigbo are once again in festive mood with the advent of another season of new yam festival. In…
-
Features
2023 Presidency: Ndigbo worried over new plot to cede power to S/West— 26th August 2018
“Tinubu is one of the most grounded politicians in the country today and as you know, the South-East is laying claim to the presidency in 2023 only on moral grounds” ■ Plot one of injustices meted out to Igbo – Mbazulike Amaechi ■ This is why we want self-determination – MASSOB ■ Igbo leaders in…
Literary Review
Joy and tears in army barracks— 24th August 2018
The barracks residential area is made up of the officer’s quarters, the sergeants’ quarters and the corporals’ quarters, the first being the elite part… Barrack Boy Yanor Kukwa, 2018 Henry Akubuiro BILDUNGSROMAN takes us back in time, when life was like a roller-coaster ride, full of thrills and frills, for the young. Barrack Boy is a…
-
Lifeline
Women engineers mentor Lagos girls— 24th August 2018
Praise said it was a privilege to see how engineers work, adding that she was aspiring to become an aeronautics engineer, to maintain aircraft. Vera Wisdom-Bassey Praise Eguonu, 12, a JSS3 student of Murtala Mohammed International School, Ikeja, was one of the participants at the just- concluded Mayen Adetiba Technical Boot Camp for girls. The…
Education Review
ASUU attributes Nigeria’s slow development to lack of commitment to education— 23rd August 2018
NAN The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says the country’s quest for accelerated growth and development may not be realised until its leaders stop paying lip service to the development of education. The union’s National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in…
-
TSWeekend
How I handle women, fame – Shina Peller, boss, Club Quilox— 24th August 2018
In this interview, Peller talks about his journey into entertainment and why he’s running for political office come 2019. Christian Agadibe For the boss of Club Quilox and Aquila Records, Shina Peller, show business runs in the blood. Born to popular magician, the late Professor Peller, Shina used to join his father to perform wonders…
Opinion
Why Obasanjo should forgive Atiku— 24th August 2018
Obasanjo should forgive Atiku whatever trespasses he had committed against him and help him out this time around Ifeanyi Maduako In 1998, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar was one of the three musketeers who convinced then General Olusegun Obasanjo, just released from prison, to contest for the presidency of Nigeria. The other two were; General…
Columnists
-
Okowa and political economics of Asaba 2018— 26th August 2018
Whatever spirit that propelled Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to agree to shoulder the responsibility of this year’s edition is a good spirit. Ken Ugbechie The African Senior Athletics Championship which held in Asaba,Delta State, (branded Asaba 2018) has come and gone but it has continued to create a resonance across diverse divides on the continent, especially…
-
Remaking the university tradition: The town and gown model— 26th August 2018
The town and gown collaboration is an idea that is too obvious to be called a truly revolutionary strategy. In other words, it is an idea that has been around for a long time now. Tunji Olaopa The university is one of the most fundamental of all institutions that a state can leverage as the…
-
Good governance, politicians and the electorate— 26th August 2018
The electorate don’t want to vote because we know votes mean nothing as shown by what happened in Rivers State just last week. Ralph Egbu Election times are usually very interesting times for us. Every time elections get near there is always this atmosphere of hyperactivity. Plenty of hysteria is in the air and everybody…
-
Do you have a side chic? Read this— 26th August 2018
I read so many glowing things about Kayanmata, my eyes almost popped out. A lot of women, married and unmarried, testified to the potency of the aphrodisiac Bolatito Olaitan “MY people help me to thank God oh! I bought this Kayanmata from one of the members in this group and when I used it for…
-
Husbands defect too— 26th August 2018
It’s a sadly common practice in this part of the world for women to fall out of ‘love’ with their husbands as soon as grandchildren start arriving. Funke Egbemode Husband can and do defect because defection is a two-way street. If wives can defect, so can husbands. If a woman doesn’t get too old for…
-
‘WHAT is he doing here, I didn’t ask ‘madam matchmaker’ to call him’— 26th August 2018
I didn’t ask ‘madam matchmaker’ to call him. I looked at the girl at the front desk. “You must be kidding me, did you call Teju?” Efe Anaughe “TOBS, thanks for accompanying me to the party, I had a swell time but more importantly I was the envy of every man at the party tonight,…
-
Why people stay in toxic RELATIONSHIPS— 26th August 2018
Relationships are meant to be peaceful, energizing, and enjoyed; to be mutually beneficial, but in toxic relationships, there is no peace or love to be enjoyed. Bisi Daniels At the end of the day, people happily return to the comfort of their homes. Nobody provides better comfort than an understanding and loving spouse. So why…
-
Strategic importance of negotiation— 25th August 2018
Sadly, too many participants enter a negotiation without having clearly defined the optimal goal they are aspiring to achieve in that negotiation. Valentino Buoro In my routine as a mediator, I have over and again reflected on what is best practice in mediation. Make no mistakes; I am not unfamiliar with what authors and my…
-
Reps and the abandoned Onitsha Port— 25th August 2018
Some time last year, the abandonment of Onitsha Port generated serious concerns on the floor of the House, following a motion moved on it by the member representing Idemili North and South Federal Constituency of Anambra State, Hon Obinna Chidoka. Ndubuisi Orji The issue of the abandoned Onitsha Inland Port came to the fore again…
-
‘My wife hates my family and friends’— 25th August 2018
“I have no friends and family to run to or talk to. I wish to break loose from her grip, and I wish to reach out to my family and friends. Help me” Amaka Nicholas “I was full of life and rich. My friends and siblings are not doing badly themselves, we take turns to visit…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply