– The Sun News
Latest
27th August 2018 - Kwankwaso declares on Wednesday
27th August 2018 - National security can’t be sacrificed for rule of law – Buhari
27th August 2018 - PDP challenges Buhari, APC to debate on good governance
27th August 2018 - Obiano’ll join APC after tenure – Ngige
27th August 2018 - Soldiers in trouble over Maiduguri airport rebellion, to face court martial
27th August 2018 - Nigerians in China upbeat about Buhari’s visit
27th August 2018 - Shut 3rd Mainland Bridge reopens to traffic
27th August 2018 - Tracking fuel consumption and stolen crude oil
27th August 2018 - CHIKA OKOYE 08144899494
26th August 2018 - Lengthy contracting process killing oil & gas industry – Shell boss
Home / Cover / National / Kwankwaso declares on Wednesday
KWANKWASO

Kwankwaso declares on Wednesday

— 27th August 2018

Kwankwaso began his political career in 1992, after 17 years of public service as a water engineer. He was a member of the House of Representatives

Moshood Adebayo

Former two-term governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso will on Wednesday formally declare his presidential ambition on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to a statement issued by the Kwankwaso Presidential Campaign Committee, the ceremony holds at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

READ ALSO: Eagle Square: Abuja’s melting pot

The campaign organisation stated that the senator is relying on his wealth of experience in both political and public service, extensive legacies, uncommon capacity to govern and his vision and mission to put Nigerians first as his selling points.

As governor of Kano State and essentially based on his Kwankwasiyya ideology, Kwankwaso pioneered a lot of critical policies including free education, the popular free school feeding programme, provision of massive education infrastructure and postgraduate oversea scholarship for Kano indigenes and non-indigenes. Kwankwaso began his political career in 1992, after 17 years of meritorious public service as a water engineer.

A great grassroots politician, he was a member of the House of Representatives and was elected Deputy Speaker in the aborted Third Republic.

In 2003, he was appointed Minister of Defence and in 2006 was appointed special adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Darfur and Somalia.

His revolutionary approach to human capital development and reformation of political thugs and miscreants through capacity building programmes and financial and materials empowerment is uncommon and verifiable which boosted the economy of Kano and made the state much safer for human habitation and businesses to thrive.

‘’Dignitaries from all walks of life across the country and the diaspora are expected to attend the declaration’’ the statement stated.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

KWANKWASO

Kwankwaso declares on Wednesday

— 27th August 2018

Kwankwaso began his political career in 1992, after 17 years of public service as a water engineer. He was a member of the House of Representatives Moshood Adebayo Former two-term governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso will on Wednesday formally declare his presidential ambition on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). According…

  • RULE OF LAW

    National security can’t be sacrificed for rule of law – Buhari

    — 27th August 2018

    “The rule of law must be subjected to the supremacy of the nation’s security and national interest. The law can only be optimally practiced in a Nigeria that is safe, secure and prosperous.” Godwin Tsa, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the nation’s security cannot be sacrificed on the altar of individual rights and…

  • GOOD GOVERNANCE

    PDP challenges Buhari, APC to debate on good governance

    — 27th August 2018

    The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC)  to a debate on good governance.  • May alter nomination timetable  Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC)  to a debate on good governance. The PDP, in a statement by…

  • NGIGE

    Obiano’ll join APC after tenure – Ngige

    — 27th August 2018

    Ngige insisted that supporting re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari remained the best bet for the South-East to produce the Nigerian president in 2023. • Gov is APGA, will not go anywhere – Commissioner From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has disclosed that Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, will join…

  • MAIDUGURI AIRPORT MUTINY

    Soldiers in trouble over Maiduguri airport rebellion, to face court martial

    — 27th August 2018

    The army specifically warned that it would not tolerate any act of mutiny from soldiers engaged in counter-terrorism operations in the North-East. Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army said it would set up a General Court Martial (GCM) to try Special Forces who embarked on a protest at the Maiduguri Airport, in Borno State, two…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share