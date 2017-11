Kuwait’s elderly ruler, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber al-Sabah, was admitted to hospital on Wednesday (Nov 22) for medical checks after suffering from a cold, the state news agency KUNA reported.

It cited the Emiri Court Affairs Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah as saying that Sheikh Sabah would undergo “a normal medical checkup after going through a cold”. (StraitsTimes)