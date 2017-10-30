The Sun News
Kusamotu Foundation empowers 40 students

Kusamotu Foundation empowers 40 students

— 30th October 2017

By Bimbola Oyesola

Forty students were rewarded with cash prizes for scoring high in the Kusamotu Foundation essay competition which had 660 students as participants from 15 schools in Osun State.

Master Adeyemo Odunayo Adeshina of Shekina College, Inisha, Odo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun State, emerged the winner of the Ayodele Musibau Kusamotu’s English essay competition for senior secondary students for both public and private schools.‎

The examination was written on August 19 at the Holy Trinity Middle High School, Ikirun in Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.
On the prize giving day held during the week, N25,000 cash with a merit certificate was given to each of the successful candidates by the Akinrun of Ikirun land, Oba Rauf Adedeji II, on behalf of founder of the foundation.

Thirty two students got N25,000 each while the rest were disqualified. However, the royal fathers at the event pleaded for leniency for the disqualified eight, a petition that made the  founder of the foundation promise another cash reward in November.

