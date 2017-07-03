The Sun News
Kumuyi plans Abuja crusade to pray for Nigeria

Kumuyi plans Abuja crusade to pray for Nigeria

— 3rd July 2017

Pastor William Kumuyi, the General Superintendent, Deeper Life Bible Church, will hold a crusade in Abuja on July 9 to seek the face of God for Nigeria and the  people.

The Overseer, Deeper Life Bible Church, Federal Capital Territory (FCT),  Pastor Joshua Esho, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Esho said that the coming of Kumuyi was divinely arranged and programmed to be “at this time that the nation really needs God’s intervention”.

According to him, Kumuyi will be at the National Stadium, Abuja on Sunday July 9, to hold a crusade with the theme: ‘A Night of Divine Intervention Crusade’, which will start at 4 p.m.

“The programme will also be featuring salvation, healing, breakthrough and deliverance, specifically for people living in Abuja and Nigerians in general.

“ God has designed this time to do His work of divine intervention in their lives no matter the challenges they have been experiencing spiritually, materially, marital, health-wise, financially, academically, security wise, among others.

“We want to tell Abuja people that God is interested in the Nigerian situation, her people, their situation and He has prepared to deposit in their lives and set them free no matter the years they have experienced that problems,” he said.

He said that measures had been put in place to ensure safety of lives and property, adding that there were ambulances equipped with qualified medical personnel and equipment for any emergency.

“The Federal Road Safety Corps will be there to control both human and vehicular movements for easy flow of traffic.’’

He said that the church had made also a solid arrangement for transportation of participants.

“We have provided buses in all our district churches close to you and also major bus stops to convey people to and from the crusade,” he said.

He said that God through his anointed servant, Kumuyi would cause special, remarkable, memorable and unforgettable miracles to happen to participants and this country.

“It does not matter how long the people must have been experiencing one problem or the other which has plagued their lives, God will give them complete freedom,” he said

(Source: NAN)

