Kuker mini tennis holds thrice a year

— 14th September 2017

Following the success of the maiden edition of the Kuker Farm sponsored Mini Table Tennis Championship,the competition will subsequently be held thrice a year.

According to the sponsor of the competition  Kunle Soname”I’m really impressed with the level of competitive spirit among the kids which  gives me the impetus to subsequently make it a thrice a year competition. I urge the kids to avail themselves the opportunity offered by this competition to develop their God given talents.Above all,they must combine sports with academic excellence.You cannot function well in this changing world without sound education. Indeed,sports and education play complimentary roles in building future leaders.

The competition was categorized into three segments  of ages7-9, 10-12 and 13-15 in both the male and female categories.

Alakoro Academy, Indian School Team, Ikorodu Local Government and Lagos Island teams participated in the two day competition  held at the Knock Up Hall of the National Stadium,Surulere,Lagos. Teams from Mushin,Rowe Park Boys and New Era Teams also took part in the competition.

Certificates, bats,t shirts and trophies were given to the participants at the end of the competition.

