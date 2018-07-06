Kufre Ekanem: I intend to build museum of ants

Henry Akubuiro

The ambience at Ikeja was surreal and the audience was elitist, but not deliberate: they included friends of the author of ‘The Anteaters’, Kufre Ekanem, the guest writer for the June edition of WIN (Writers Interactive Network) monthly reading. He couldn’t but make the rendering infectious to all present.

Hosting Ekanem wouldn’t have been possible if Mr. Segun Ozique, the spirit of the writers’ group, didn’t chance upon Anteater. Impressed by the deft handling of the poems in the volume, he decided to, first, write a review of it online. “This is a way of supporting one of ours, trying promote the book,” he told the gathering.

Introducing the mission of WIN to the audience, Ozique said WIN (Writers in Nigeria) encouraged writers and book readers to read to an audience, “If you are a reader, not necessarily a writer, we encourage you to read to us.” He hoped that WIN would spread its tentacles beyond the country.

In his review read aloud to the bibliophiles, Ozique remarked that the poet, in the Anteaters, explored oppression, human frailties, strength of character, among others. “The work represents to us information we live in everyday, representing an opinionated viewpoint how Ekanem reacts to the goings on around him,” he said.