– The Sun News
Latest
9th August 2018 - Kovacic joins Chelsea on loan 
9th August 2018 - No going back on Imo guber – Madumere
9th August 2018 - Nigeria: A fractured nation (3)
9th August 2018 - 2019: Ayade tasks Catholic youths on role in politics
9th August 2018 - Bayelsa gets new CP
9th August 2018 - Kenyan athlete dies in car crash
9th August 2018 - Wike urges youths to work for better Nigeria
9th August 2018 - Senate presidency and what numbers may say
9th August 2018 - A’Ibom gov. sacks 2 commissioners
9th August 2018 - Joshua must fight Wilder -Lennox Lewis 
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Kovacic joins Chelsea on loan 
Mateo Kovacic

Kovacic joins Chelsea on loan 

— 9th August 2018

Chelsea have completed a season-long loan move for Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

Kovacic joins the club as part of the deal that sees Thibaut Courtois complete his move to Real, subject to the agreement of personal terms and a medical.

Kovacic’s arrival paves the way for Chelsea to send Tiemoue Bakayoko on loan to AC Milan.

Bakayoko has struggled for form and fitness since arriving from Monaco in a £40m deal in the summer of 2017.

READ ALSO Kenyan athlete dies in car crash

Bakayoko would have fallen down Maurizio Sarri’s midfield pecking order this season, with the Italian’s likely starting options in that area of the pitch set to be N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Kovacic.

The Croatia international, who was on the bench for his nation’s World Cup final loss to France, played a mostly substitute role at Real Madrid last term, which resulted in him asking to leave Los Blancos this summer.

But he will be expected to play a much bigger role for Chelsea this season as part of Sarri’s 4-3-3 formation.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MADUMERE

No going back on Imo guber – Madumere

— 9th August 2018

Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, has opened up on his political travails, insisting  no amount of persecution and blackmail can stop him from contesting the governorship of Imo State. Madumere made the assertion while addressing a cross-section of Imolites, during an occasion in Owerri, Imo State. The deputy governor  used the forum…

  • AYADE

    2019: Ayade tasks Catholic youths on role in politics

    — 9th August 2018

    As Catholic youths across the country converge on the city of Calabar for the 2018 National Youth Day, Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has urged them to play a greater role in the politics of the country ahead of the 2019 general election. Speaking yesterday, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Parish, Ikot Ansa, Calabar,…

  • BAYELSA

    Bayelsa gets new CP

    — 9th August 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa After three weeks of high wire politics between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the Commissioner of Police (COMPOL) to be posted to Bayelsa State, the state police command now has Mr. Austin Iwar as the COMPOL. Iwar, who was the Commissioner of Police for Kaduna…

  • WIKE

    Wike urges youths to work for better Nigeria

    — 9th August 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has urged Nigerian youths not to only be change agents or freedom fighters, but to be fully involved in the pursuit of a better Nigeria. Wike spoke yesterday, at Alfred Diete Spiff Sports Complex, Civic Centre, Port Harcourt, during an elective congress of the National Youths…

  • IBOM

    A’Ibom gov. sacks 2 commissioners

    — 9th August 2018

    Joe Effiong, Uyo Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, on Wednesday, sacked the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr. Victor Antai, and his Labour and Productivity counterpart, Mr. Ibanga Akpabio. Their sack was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem. The SSG explained that their removal…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share