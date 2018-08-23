– The Sun News
Latest
23rd August 2018 - Kovac confident of winning Bayern Bundesliga debut
23rd August 2018 - British Airways suspends flights to Tehran
23rd August 2018 - Trump expresses sympathy for ex-manager, says ‘I will stay uninvolved’
23rd August 2018 - World Bank, EU rate Delta high on SEEFOR project delivery
23rd August 2018 - Delta govt. increases jurisdiction of magistrates
23rd August 2018 - ASUU attributes Nigeria’s slow development to lack of commitment to education
23rd August 2018 - World leaders meet to discuss water crisis
23rd August 2018 - NAPTIP rescues 12,939 victims of human trafficking
23rd August 2018 - 2019: PFN charges Nigerians on registration, collection of PVCs
23rd August 2018 - UEFA says new nations league will boost competitive, meaningful football
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Kovac confident of winning Bayern Bundesliga debut
kovac

Kovac confident of winning Bayern Bundesliga debut

— 23rd August 2018

NAN

New Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac said on Thursday he was confident the champions would get off to a winning start when they kick off their Bundesliga season against visiting Hoffenheim on Friday.

The Croat, who succeeded the retired Jupp Heynckes in the close season after joining from German Cup winners Eintracht Frankfurt, brushed off any concerns following their lacklustre 1-0 German Cup win over amateurs Drochtersen/Assel last week.

“I am convinced that my team will have a great game tomorrow because physically and mentally we are at top level.

“We know what to expect. We have a very difficult game and Hoffenheim are in good form,” Kovac told reporters.

The visitors, who will play in the Champions League group stage this season, have looked sharper than Bayern in the run-up to the league kickoff, beating Kaiserslautern 6-1 in the German Cup.

READ ALSO South Africa rejects Donald Trump’s tweet on farmer killings

“We really have to go to the limit. “We cannot take it lightly. We have to press our game on them, stay dominant and give the opponent as little space as possible,” said Kovac.

Apart from injured winger Serge Gnabry, Kovac has a full squad to chose from, including fit-again defender David Alaba.

He said, however, that midfielder James Rodriguez has not yet fully recovered from an ankle knock during pre-season and could potentially miss the league opener.

“There is the ‘I am fit’ coming from the player and then the ‘I am fit’ from the manager.

“I see the players every day and I know who is at the top of the their capacity. He has not been able to do every exercise yet,” Kovac said.

The coach also said he had sympathy for forward Robert Lewandowski, who had considered leaving the club over a perceived lack of support from Bayern bosses last season.

Lewandowski said this week he planned to stay at Bayern.

“From the outside you have to look at Robert and feel for him and understand him. He did not boycott training.

“I understand him because I felt the same as a player. The need for backing and support,” Kovac said.

Lewandowski has scored four goals this season, with a hat-trick in the German Super Cup and another goal in their German Cup first round win.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MANAFORT

Trump expresses sympathy for ex-manager, says ‘I will stay uninvolved’

— 23rd August 2018

NAN President Donald Trump expressed sympathy for his former campaign manager Paul Manafort and said he would remain “uninvolved” after he attacked Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the U.S. Justice Department in an interview broadcast on Thursday. Trump intensified his criticism of the Justice Department in a Fox News interview taped on Wednesday as the…

  • WORLD BANK

    World Bank, EU rate Delta high on SEEFOR project delivery

    — 23rd August 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Officials of the World Bank and the European Union (EU), on Thursday, rated the Delta State Government high in the implementation of the State Employment and Expenditure For Result (SEEFOR) projects in the state. The global bodies said they were impressed with the success stories of SEEFOR programmes in the state, and…

  • DELTA

    Delta govt. increases jurisdiction of magistrates

    — 23rd August 2018

    NAN Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has ordered the increase of civil and criminal jurisdiction of magistrates in the state. Head, Public Relations/Protocol Department, Delta High Court, Mr. Timothy Agbaragu, disclosed this in a statement made available to Daily Sun, on Thursday, in Asaba. The governor said the order took effect from August 20,…

  • DEVELOPMENT

    ASUU attributes Nigeria’s slow development to lack of commitment to education

    — 23rd August 2018

    NAN The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says the country’s quest for accelerated growth and development may not be realised until its leaders stop paying lip service to the development of education. The union’s National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in…

  • WORLD

    World leaders meet to discuss water crisis

    — 23rd August 2018

    NAN World leaders, water, development experts, among other stakeholders, are converging on Stockholm, Sweden, to find new, nature-based solutions to meet escalating global water crisis. In a statement by Ms. Jens Berggren, Communications Director, Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI) the event would be a wake-up call on the challenges that climate change, economic and population…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share