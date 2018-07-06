The Sun News
Konta crashes out of Wimbledon

— 6th July 2018

Jo Konta faces a severe hit to her ranking after she was ousted from Wimbledon by the player bumped out of the seedings to make way for Serena Williams.

Former Australian Open finalist Dominika Cibulkova played as if she had a point to prove, and smacked her way through to the third round with a 6-3 6-4 victory over the British number one.

After making the semi-final a year ago the 22nd seed will lose a major part of her ranking points and fall to around 45 in the world, having made the top ten in the wake of her stellar performance a year ago.

At least she should be able to improve that for the rest of the year, as in the corresponding time of 2017 she fell away badly and now has little to defend.

These two players have similar games and went toe-to-toe from the outset, trying to hit the ball through the court with real aggression.

Cibulkova, short on inches but full of heart, did it the more accurately of the two, and was aided by Konta’s inconsistency on the first serve.

She looked the more confident and broke for 4-3 when Konta sent a backhand long. The Slovakian became nervous when serving it out at 5-3 but was aided with two errors from her opponent at 30-30.

She broke again for 2-1 in the second, which prompted the British player to change plan somewhat and try to attack the net. She was also annoyed by the clearly fired-up Cibulkova bobbing around on the baseline as she waited to return serve.

With her irritating yelp the Slovak was all action, but Konta did not make it easy for her when she saved four match points at 3-5 when faced with being broken for a third time. It only delayed the inevitable, and the match was over in 79 minutes

