The Sun News
Latest
11th June 2017 - Kola Olugbodi’s BCI nominated the Background Check Company Of The Year
11th June 2017 - Elegant First Lady, Eberechi Wike steps out
11th June 2017 - Dapo Abiodun’s high-octane birthday shindig and opening of 12 Temple Road
11th June 2017 - Senator Bukola Saraki’s eldest daughter set for December wedding
11th June 2017 - Princess Kelechi Oghene launches foundation
11th June 2017 - Property Czar, Sir Olu Okeowo spoils self with palatial home, one of a kind automobile
11th June 2017 - Seyi Tinubu celebrates daughter’s birth with new wonder on wheels
11th June 2017 - Governor Ibikunle Amosun and Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa to wed
11th June 2017 - The fun, excitement at Africa Fashion Week Nigeria
11th June 2017 - ‘If my boss offers me a dinner date, do I accept?’
Home / National / Kola Olugbodi’s BCI nominated the Background Check Company Of The Year

Kola Olugbodi’s BCI nominated the Background Check Company Of The Year

— 11th June 2017

Background Check International, (BCI), Nigeria’s foremost background screening company has been nominated the background check company of the year by Nigeria’s leading marketing publication, Marketing Edge.
The Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of Marketing Edge Publication, organizers of the award, Mr. John Ajayi stated that the nomination of Background Check International as the outstanding background checking coy of the year was a product of painstaking review and assessment of the pioneering credentials and patriotic contributions of the company to the growth, development and continuous evolution of the Nigerian background check sector.
The award also underscores the strong commitment of Background Check International to the enthronement of global best practices in Nigeria as well as its firmness in the face of daunting challenges and makes the company well positioned for the recognition and award.
The Managing Director of Background Check International, Mr. Kola Olugbodi says the award is an attestation to the pioneering role of the company in charting a course for the background check sector in Nigeria. He added that the company sees the award as veritable instrument to further focus on its qualitative service and delivery and strict adherence to professionalism, integrity and technical know-how.
Olugbodi says the company has over the years remained dynamic, pro-active and forward looking in its approach to service delivery and also setting the benchmark for background checking in Nigeria.



Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kola Olugbodi’s BCI nominated the Background Check Company Of The Year

— 11th June 2017

Background Check International, (BCI), Nigeria’s foremost background screening company has been nominated the background check company of the year by Nigeria’s leading marketing publication, Marketing Edge. The Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of Marketing Edge Publication, organizers of the award, Mr. John Ajayi stated that the nomination of Background Check International as the outstanding background checking coy of…

Share

  • Elegant First Lady, Eberechi Wike steps out

    — 11th June 2017

    Eberechi Wike, First Lady of River State is indeed a beauty. The gorgeously beautiful lady who clocked 45 years precisely May 24th, 2017 is not just a first lady but also a mother and fantastically fashion savvy. Due to her dress sense, the woman more often than not ends up becoming the subject of discussion…

    Share

  • Dapo Abiodun’s high-octane birthday shindig and opening of 12 Temple Road

    — 11th June 2017

    As expected, it was world class, 5-star plus in all ramifications. The big boy dude known for his awesome taste and class didn’t in anyway disappoint at all. The venue of the birthday was Dapo Abiodun’s new baby, 12 Temple Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria. What else could one have expected? For a place where the…

    Share

  • Senator Bukola Saraki’s eldest daughter set for December wedding

    — 11th June 2017

    All things being equal, the families of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and his amiable wife, Toyin and their extended families would host the who-is-who in Nigeria this December. Though information is still a bit sketchy as par actual plans, insiders have sworn that no matter what, a December date is most definitely a must…

    Share

  • Princess Kelechi Oghene launches foundation

    — 11th June 2017

    GMYT Fashion Academy, a fashion training academy owned by Princess Kelechi Oghene is set to launch GMYT Foundation come Sunday June 25th 2017 at Oriental Hotels Lagos, Nigeria. The goal of GMYT Foundation is to promote entrepreneurship and women empowerment and help tackle the high rate of unemployment in the country. GMYT Foundation targets under…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share