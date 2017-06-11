Kola Olugbodi’s BCI nominated the Background Check Company Of The Year

Background Check International, (BCI), Nigeria’s foremost background screening company has been nominated the background check company of the year by Nigeria’s leading marketing publication, Marketing Edge.

The Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of Marketing Edge Publication, organizers of the award, Mr. John Ajayi stated that the nomination of Background Check International as the outstanding background checking coy of the year was a product of painstaking review and assessment of the pioneering credentials and patriotic contributions of the company to the growth, development and continuous evolution of the Nigerian background check sector.

The award also underscores the strong commitment of Background Check International to the enthronement of global best practices in Nigeria as well as its firmness in the face of daunting challenges and makes the company well positioned for the recognition and award.

The Managing Director of Background Check International, Mr. Kola Olugbodi says the award is an attestation to the pioneering role of the company in charting a course for the background check sector in Nigeria. He added that the company sees the award as veritable instrument to further focus on its qualitative service and delivery and strict adherence to professionalism, integrity and technical know-how.

Olugbodi says the company has over the years remained dynamic, pro-active and forward looking in its approach to service delivery and also setting the benchmark for background checking in Nigeria.





