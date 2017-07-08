The Sun News
Lotto advert
Latest
8th July 2017 - Kola Abiola’s quiet 55th birthday
8th July 2017 - APC can’t disown restructuring – Prof Akin Oyebode
8th July 2017 - Being a Bad : Bonding strategies for fathers
8th July 2017 - Being a MOM : Toxic parenting behaviour today’s parents should avoid
8th July 2017 - What you don’t know about Masturbation
8th July 2017 - I’ve learnt to be a participant, not an observer – Dayo Adeneye (D One)
8th July 2017 - For the love of sharing passwords
8th July 2017 - Igbo blouse styles
8th July 2017 - I love the satisfaction clients get from services I render -CEO, Casa Angeles Signature
8th July 2017 - Russia 2018 : Super Eagles must look beyond goalkeepers’ crisis – Uche Akubuike
Home / National / Kola Abiola’s quiet 55th birthday

Kola Abiola’s quiet 55th birthday

— 8th July 2017

There are very few rich, popular guys around like Abdul-Lateef Kola Abiola. The eldest son of the late business mogul, MKO Abiola is as prominent as his father. As popular as his name rings, Kola never throws his weight around, yet he’s one of the most recognised faces all over Nigeria and beyond. There were myths about how many of those seeking one help or the other from his dad but could not access the late business mogul ended up at Kola’s gate in his hitherto, Anthony Village, Lagos residence. That’s how powerful he was and till date, the quiet dude still wields influence, yet loves to operate incognito. When on Saturday, July 1, Kola turned 55, not a few were expecting a lavish bash and felicitation but surprisingly, the billionaire gentleman failed to throw a bash. Aside his siblings, Deji, Agboola, Bolaji and Wura who placed some adverts in some dailies to celebrate him, the day was a quiet one for Kola. It was gathered that he quietly spent the day with his family in his palatial mansion in the exclusive neighbourhood, Osborne Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The amiable scion of the Abiola dynasty has suffered few tragedies in the last few years, including the loss of his beloved daughter, Labake, who passed on at 16. The young girl, whom it was said, introduced her dad (Kola) to mountain-climbing and in whose honour Kola marked his birthday every year by embarking on that expedition. The death of Kola’s first love, Yinka (nee Onileere) has also limited his presence on the social circuit. “I’ve been humbled by all the deaths. Some things can’t be explained, except you go through them. But God has been kind to me also,” Kola once told Daily Sun.

This quantum of pains has made it rare for Kola to be at most of the those A-List parties. So, whenever he makes an appearance at any, it becomes a big deal.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kola Abiola’s quiet 55th birthday

— 8th July 2017

There are very few rich, popular guys around like Abdul-Lateef Kola Abiola. The eldest son of the late business mogul, MKO Abiola is as prominent as his father. As popular as his name rings, Kola never throws his weight around, yet he’s one of the most recognised faces all over Nigeria and beyond. There were…

Share

  • APC can’t disown restructuring – Prof Akin Oyebode

    — 8th July 2017

    Akin Oyebode, Professor of International law and jurisprudence has advised President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC to tread carefully on the issue of restructuring as it would amount to a fraud if they now claim that it is not their priority since Nigerians voted based on their manifesto. He added that Nigeria is at cross…

    Share

  • Evans vanishes

    — 8th July 2017

    •Billionaire kidnapper’s whereabouts unknown •Moved out of Lagos midnight by 30 heavily armed men BY ADE ALADE and CHIOMA IGBOKWE After weeks of public furore and media frenzy, a sudden blackout has descended on the case of Chukwuduneme Onwuamadike a.k.a. Evans, Nigeria’s infamous billionaire kidnapper, thus fuelling speculations that he’s escaped, or dead. Saturday Sun…

    Share

  • FG takes tax advocacy to the streets of Abuja

    — 8th July 2017

    In a bid to encourage voluntary declaration of tax, the Federal Government on Thursday took to the streets of Abuja to enlighten and educate the public on the need to pay tax. The Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Babatunde Fowler, who led the campaign in Abuja, said it would be held in the…

    Share

  • Poor funding, low tariff bane of irregularities in power sector — IBEDC

    — 8th July 2017

    Mr. Dele Ayodele, the deputy managing director, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) on Thursday identified poor funding and low tariff charged by Distribution Companies (DISCOs) as the bane of irregularities in the power sector. Ayodele, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said that due to the lack of a cost-reflective…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share