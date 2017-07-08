Kola Abiola’s quiet 55th birthday

There are very few rich, popular guys around like Abdul-Lateef Kola Abiola. The eldest son of the late business mogul, MKO Abiola is as prominent as his father. As popular as his name rings, Kola never throws his weight around, yet he’s one of the most recognised faces all over Nigeria and beyond. There were myths about how many of those seeking one help or the other from his dad but could not access the late business mogul ended up at Kola’s gate in his hitherto, Anthony Village, Lagos residence. That’s how powerful he was and till date, the quiet dude still wields influence, yet loves to operate incognito. When on Saturday, July 1, Kola turned 55, not a few were expecting a lavish bash and felicitation but surprisingly, the billionaire gentleman failed to throw a bash. Aside his siblings, Deji, Agboola, Bolaji and Wura who placed some adverts in some dailies to celebrate him, the day was a quiet one for Kola. It was gathered that he quietly spent the day with his family in his palatial mansion in the exclusive neighbourhood, Osborne Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The amiable scion of the Abiola dynasty has suffered few tragedies in the last few years, including the loss of his beloved daughter, Labake, who passed on at 16. The young girl, whom it was said, introduced her dad (Kola) to mountain-climbing and in whose honour Kola marked his birthday every year by embarking on that expedition. The death of Kola’s first love, Yinka (nee Onileere) has also limited his presence on the social circuit. “I’ve been humbled by all the deaths. Some things can’t be explained, except you go through them. But God has been kind to me also,” Kola once told Daily Sun.

This quantum of pains has made it rare for Kola to be at most of the those A-List parties. So, whenever he makes an appearance at any, it becomes a big deal.