Top actors Kanayo O. Kanayo, Chinwe Owoh, and Angela Philips among others a few days ago stormed Warri, Delta State to celebrate the birthday of Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin’s wife, Anthonia.

Church members treated the beautiful mother of three to a lovely performance, while the movie stars showered her with accolades during the church service at Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry.

Kanayo, who anchored the event, joined hands with Prophet Fufeyin to present the celebrant a cheque of N30 million as gift.