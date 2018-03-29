Kogi youths urge Adeyemi to vie for Senate again

Emmaneul Adeyemi, Lokoja

Several hundreds of youths spread across the seven local government areas that make up Kogi West senatorial district, on Thursday, stage a peaceful protest calling on Smart Adeyemi to throw his hat for the Senate.

The youths made up of over 20 youths associations under the aegis of Sen. Smart Adeyemi Youths Vanguard said it was sad that the revered position of a Senator has been turned to a dramatic show of immaturity and exhibition of hooliganism by the current representative, Senator Dino Melaye at the floor of the red chamber.

Addressing newsmen after the protest, spokesman of the group, Barr. Yahaya Danlami Sani, said the youths in the district had had several meetings where they analysed the ‘poor representation of Sen. Dino Melaye’ and therefore resolved that there was no better candidate for that position in 2019 than Smart Adeyemi.

“Recent developments in the country especially as it affect our district made it mandatory for us to have a rethink over our current representative who sadly has derailed from the very essence of senatorial representation to a more dramatic show of immaturity and demonstration of hooliganism at the floor of the red chamber.

“There is no doubt that the good people of kogi west senatorial district have gotten less than they deserved as their legal entitlements from their current representative.

“History they say is not everything, but it is a starting point, history is a clock that people use to tell their political and cultural time of the day. It is a compass they use to find themselves on the map of human geography, it tells them where they are, but more importantly where they must be, Sen. Dino Melaye has therefore not taken us to where we must be, “ the spokesman stated.

While mentioning the achievements of Adeyemi while he was twice a senator representing the district, the group said Adeyemi sponsored 32 Bills and Motions while at the senate, among them was a bill establishing the National Agricultural Loan and Development Commission and the bill establishing the Abuja Geographic Information System.

The group also said Adeyemi has so far surpassed any other Senator in the district both in the past and present in terms of construction of physical structures and embarking on human developments having constructed over 102 projects and aided the employment of over 350 youths.

The youth vanguard therefore beckoned on Adeyemi not to waste any further time but make up his mind to declare for the Senate as the youths are solidly behind him.