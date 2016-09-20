BREAKING: Supreme Court upholds Bello as Kogi Gov

CBN keeps MPR at 14%, CRR at 22.5%— 20th September 2016
By Omodele Adigun The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has proved bookmakers right by keeping its benchmark interest rate, the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 14 per cent and maintained the Cash Reserve Ratio for commercial banks at 22.5 percent. These were the top highlights at the end of the Monetary Policy Committee(MPC) meeting…
Who the cap fits,should wear it.This is not about partisan politics it is about the man with needed integrity, character and a man that can carry the state as a team,that man could be Mr Bello,Faleke,Wada or….may God keep or give us the best of these men. Amen!