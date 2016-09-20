BREAKING: Supreme Court upholds Bello as Kogi Gov

‎The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeals filed against the election of governor Yahaya Bello by Capt. Idris Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and James Faleke of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for lacking in merit.

The apex court in a unanimous decision also dismissed the appeals ‎by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Labour Party (LP) respectively for similar reasons.

The court presided by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta has fixed September 30, 2016 to give reasons for the judgments.