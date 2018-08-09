– The Sun News
KOGI VARSITY

Kogi varsity student stabbed to death

9th August 2018

Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Staff and students of the Kogi State University, Ayingba, were thrown into mourning, on Wednesday evening, when one Ali Shariff, a 300-Level student in the Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies was allegedly stabbed to death.

Shariff was said to have been killed by one Yusuf popularly known as Santa Cruise, a 100-Level student of  the Department of Public Administration in same university.

According to an eyewitness account, the deceased, who marked his birthday on the day he was killed, was said to have attempted to separate a quarrel between Yusuf, his killer, and one other student when the incident occurred.

The account said the incident  happened at about 4:00pm, on Wednesday, in  front of  the school gate  behind MTN Office which is close to the deceased lodge.

The late Shariff, described as ‘easy-going and gentle’ was said to have had similar  misunderstanding with Yusuf, who was his roommate, in the past, but the issue was  said to have been  amicably resolved by their landlord.

The late Shariff, also the operator of Umbrella multimedia studio, was said to have been stabbed with a broken bottle in the neck and he bled to death before help could reach him.

He was confirmed dead by medical personnel at the  Good Shepherd Hospital, Ayingba.

READ ALSO: JUST IN: EFCC makes U-turn, unfreezes Benue govt. accounts

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Joseph Edegbo, refused to pick several calls made to him on his cell phone neither did he respond to a text message sent to him.

The state’s Police PRO, Willy Aya, when contacted, claimed not to be aware of the incident, but promised to reach this reporter as soon as he was briefed.

