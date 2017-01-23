Kogi understudies Ogun forestry sector

The Ogun State government says that the government of Kogi State has sent some emissaries to the state to learn the techniques and ideas it employed in developing its forest reserves, following the giant strides and unparallel contributions the state had recorded in forestry developments in the last six years.

The state’s Commissioner for Forestry, Chief Kolawole Lawal, disclosed this while playing host to the delegation from Kogi State led by its Commissioner for Environment, Mrs. Rosemary Osikoya.

Lawal said the choice of Ogun State for the peer review on forestry was as a result of its sustainable development, utilization and leading roles it had been having in the forestry sub sector in the country.

According to him, “Our Governor has always encouraged benchmarking in line with global best practices and we are glad that Kogi State has found Ogun State worthy and rated us as one of the best in the sector, so we are glad”, he said.

Speaking on the efforts of the State government at achieving the feat in forestry, Lawal maintained that the state government had sustained its fight against all odds and forms of illegalities in the forest reserves through the regulation and utilisation of the State’s forestry resources.

On her part, Kogi State Commissioner for Environment, Mrs. Osikoya said the need to collaborate and generate income through other sources had prompted the visit to Ogun State, adding that the State Governor, Yahyah Bello in his efforts at diversifying the economy of the State had identified forestry as a veritable means of achieving the set objectives.