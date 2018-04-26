The Sun News
Latest
26th April 2018 - Kogi to establish 21 more model health centres
26th April 2018 - 2019: Group commences grassroots mobilisation for Ugwuanyi’s re-election
26th April 2018 - INEC releases Osun guber election timetable
26th April 2018 - LASU introduces international students’ identity card
26th April 2018 - Apo 8: FG pays N135m compensation to relatives, survivors
26th April 2018 - Tension as protesters clash with police in Ebonyi
26th April 2018 - Buhari: ECOWAS protocols solution to herdsmen-farmers conflict
26th April 2018 - Boxing: Wilder offers Joshua $50m for unification bout
26th April 2018 - Delta approves payment of bursary for students
26th April 2018 - Another Trump nominee withdraws over scandal
Home / National / Kogi to establish 21 more model health centres

Kogi to establish 21 more model health centres

— 26th April 2018

Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Kogi State Government has said each of the 21 local government areas of the state would get one more model health centers.

This is, in addition to the existing hospitals and health centres in the state.

The state government is also to establish health clinics in all major primary and secondary schools in the state through the Primary Health Care Development Agency.

Disclosing this while addressing newsmen, in Lokoja, on Wednesday, the executive director of primary health care development agency, Dr. Abubakar Yakubu, said the agency has been re-positioned to bring health needs to the door steps of all citizens.

Dr. Yakubu who said there was an outbreak of yellow fever in some local government areas  shortly after his appointment said everything has now being in place in a way that the people  in the state will not record any case of yellow fever in the next forty years.

He said the agency through its massive routine vaccine exercise has reached out to  majority of its areas and that such people  would not need another yellow fever vaccines again  in their life time.

“We have tackled the problem of yellow fever headlong we have vaccinated all  people of the vulnerable age ,one vaccine can last the rest of one life so in the next 40 years Kogi may not record any case of yellow fever outbreak ”

He solicited for the cooperation of the media to assist in educating the citizens on some health hazards in the state  and for them to help publicize the activities of the agency.

“We need you media to help educate the public about our activities and give us feedback as well as their findings” he added

Yakubu expressed the opinion that  primary health care services in the state  should be under a single umbrella body for efficiency and proper administration and to avoid fragmentation, Leadership conflicts and duplication of roles.

He outlined challenges facing the agency to include paucity of funds to finance various programmes lined up by the agency and lack of serviceable vehicles.

Dr Yakubu thanked the development partners for their contribution to the success story of the agency and solicits for more supports.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kogi to establish 21 more model health centres

— 26th April 2018

Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja The Kogi State Government has said each of the 21 local government areas of the state would get one more model health centers. This is, in addition to the existing hospitals and health centres in the state. The state government is also to establish health clinics in all major primary and secondary…

  • Ugwuanyi

    2019: Group commences grassroots mobilisation for Ugwuanyi’s re-election

    — 26th April 2018

    Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Ahead of the 2019 general election, a group, the Gburugburu Solidarity Movement (GSM), Igbo-Eze North Chapter, Enugu State, has commenced grassroots mobilisation and sensitisation across the electoral wards in the state towards the re-election of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for a second tenure in office. Director General of GSM, Hon. Innocent Agbo, an…

  • OSUN INEC

    INEC releases Osun guber election timetable

    — 26th April 2018

    Clement Adeyi,  Osogbo The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the timetable for the September 22 governorship election in Osun State in line with the provision of the Electoral Act. The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr. Olusegun Agbaje, who disclosed this, on Thursday, in Osogbo, said  that 1,407,235 people registered in 2015 to vote during…

  • LASU ISIC

    LASU introduces international students’ identity card

    — 26th April 2018

    NAN Lagos State University (LASU) says it has introduced an International Student Identity Card (ISIC) to serve as a valid proof of identification for its students worldwide. According to LASU’s official bulletin obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), registration for the ISIC commenced on Monday and will end on April 30. The bulletin…

  • APO COMPENSATION

    Apo 8: FG pays N135m compensation to relatives, survivors

    — 26th April 2018

    The Federal Government, on Thursday, paid the sum of N135 million as compensation for the killing of eight persons and the injury caused 11 others during a raid of an uncompleted building in Apo/Gudu district of Abuja by men of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Army. The killing occurred in September…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share