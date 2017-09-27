Kogi set to revolutionise tourism sector

Kogi state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mohammed Imam Awal has reiterate the state government’s commitment to revolutionise its tourism sector for economy prosperity.

Imam made this known in a telephone interview, on Wednesday, in Abuja.

He maintained that the development of tourism is capital intensive, but added, “ we are doing a lot; we work side by side with other components like environment and infrastructure.

“The government under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello is tourism friendly. He is doing so much to make sure our tourism sector is taken to the next level.

“We were able to get a big time investor, Dell World Group from the United State to take over substantial part of mount Patti for investment.

“We have also signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with them to build a five star hotel, cable cars and some other infrastructure there.

“Another investor is taking over our Confluence Beach Hotel. It is going to be a replica of the Marina Resort in Cross River state.

“By and large, we have genuine investors that we will partner with us to boost tourism in the state,’’ Imam said.

He stressed the need to invest in tourism adding that some countries have made tourism their economic hub and such moves has impacted positively in their national economic.

On World Tourism Day Celebration, Imam said that Kogi government would mark the day with activities to showcase the importance and potentials of tourism and its social economy values to the world.

“We are going to have a massive road show in Lokoja after which the grand finale will take place at the banquet hall of Confluence Beach Hotel.

“There will be series of lectures on tourism and entertainments. The Tourism Department of the Federal Polytechnic Idah will on Thursday host a seminar to mark the world Tourism Day,’’ Imam said.

NAN reports that tourist sites in the state include Lord Luggard’s first residence and office in Nigeria and `Iron of Liberty’ which marks the spot where slaves rescued from slave traders were set free.

Others include, the Confluence of River Niger and River Benue, `Osome Falls’ located in Ukpogo.

Osome is a stream that made its way through rocks of different heights before sharply descending in a valley of about 50 metres below.

Also, the `Inikpe statue’ built in memory of Inikpe, the daughter of the first Attah of Igala kingdom who was buried alive on the instruction of the Oracle to restore peace in the land. (NAN)