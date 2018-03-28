Kogi police may declare Melaye, Audu’s son wanted as 6 suspects abscond from detention

Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Commissioner of Police in Kogi State, Ali Janga, on Wednesday, confirmed that six criminals, including those who recently implicated Sen. Dino Melaye that he recruited them as thugs ahead of the 2019 general election have escaped from police cell, in Lokoja, the state capital.

The police commissioner, while briefing newsmen in his office, said the criminals escaped from the SARS cell at the ‘A ‘ Police Division Lokoja at about 3.21 in the early hours of Wednesday.

Janga, who said he suspected ‘serious connivance’ of his men in the escape of the criminals, said one of the doors of the cell that was padlocked was broken and the iron bar hit with rod and hammer which paved way for their escape.

Describing the escape as ‘a constructive escape’ , the Kog police boss said two of the suspects that implicated Sen. Melaye, Kabiru Seidu, a.k.a Osama and Nuhu Saliu a.k.a Small, were among the people that escaped.

Janga also gave the names of others as Aliyu Isah, Adams Suleiman, Emmanuel Audu and Musa Mohammed.

He said four of the suspects were on court remand including the two that implicated Melaye.

The police commissioner said the police would any moment from now declare Senator Dino Melaye, Mohammed Audu (Prince Abubakar Audu’s son) along with the escapee wanted and that their names had been sent for watch-listing by the Interpol for immediate arrest anywhere they are.

The police boss said, all the 12 police men on duty during the incident consisting of five SARS operatives and seven conventional police have been arrested and detained for interrogation and assured that whosoever was indicted in the case will be dealt with.

Janga assured the public that the fleeing suspects would be re-arrested and enjoins them to go about their lawful duties.

It will be recalled that the Senate, on Tuesday, set up a committee to look into the Melaye saga.