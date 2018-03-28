The Sun News
Latest
28th March 2018 - Kogi police may declare Melaye, Audu’s son wanted as 6 suspects abscond from detention
28th March 2018 - Russia ‘remains open’ to Putin-Trump summit, says Kremlin
28th March 2018 - Saudi Arabia, Russia ponder oil alliance
28th March 2018 - Imo state under serious misrule – Sen. Anyanwu
28th March 2018 - Israeli President Netanyahu hospitalised
28th March 2018 - N’ Korea succumbs to US denuclearisation demand
28th March 2018 - JUST IN: FG to unveil Transaction Advisers for national carrier, MRO Thursday
28th March 2018 - Myanmar gets new president
28th March 2018 - Squatters at war with Ebonyi varsity
28th March 2018 - 425 unabsorbed NSCDC volunteers in Imo cry out
Home / Cover / National / Kogi police may declare Melaye, Audu’s son wanted as 6 suspects abscond from detention

Kogi police may declare Melaye, Audu’s son wanted as 6 suspects abscond from detention

— 28th March 2018

Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Commissioner of Police in Kogi State, Ali Janga, on Wednesday, confirmed that six criminals, including those who recently implicated Sen. Dino Melaye that he recruited them as thugs ahead of the 2019 general election have escaped from police cell, in Lokoja, the state capital.

The police commissioner, while briefing newsmen in his office, said the criminals escaped from the SARS cell at the ‘A  ‘ Police Division Lokoja at about 3.21 in the early hours of Wednesday.

Janga, who said he suspected ‘serious connivance’ of his men in the escape of the criminals, said one of the doors of the cell that was  padlocked was broken and the  iron  bar hit with rod and hammer which paved way for their escape.

Describing the escape as ‘a constructive escape’ , the Kog police boss said two of the suspects that implicated Sen. Melaye, Kabiru Seidu, a.k.a Osama and Nuhu Saliu a.k.a Small, were among the people that escaped.

Janga also gave the names of others as Aliyu Isah, Adams  Suleiman, Emmanuel Audu and Musa Mohammed.

He said four of the suspects were on court remand including the two that implicated Melaye.

The police commissioner said the police would any moment from now declare Senator Dino Melaye, Mohammed Audu (Prince Abubakar Audu’s son) along with the escapee wanted and that their names had been sent for watch-listing by the Interpol for immediate arrest anywhere they are.

The police boss said, all the 12 police men on duty during the incident consisting of five SARS operatives and seven conventional police have been arrested and detained for interrogation and assured that whosoever was indicted in the case will be dealt with.

Janga  assured the public that the fleeing suspects would be re-arrested and enjoins them to go about their lawful duties.

It will be recalled that the Senate, on Tuesday, set up a committee to look into the Melaye saga.

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kogi police may declare Melaye, Audu’s son wanted as 6 suspects abscond from detention

— 28th March 2018

Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja Commissioner of Police in Kogi State, Ali Janga, on Wednesday, confirmed that six criminals, including those who recently implicated Sen. Dino Melaye that he recruited them as thugs ahead of the 2019 general election have escaped from police cell, in Lokoja, the state capital. The police commissioner, while briefing newsmen in his…

  • Imo state under serious misrule – Sen. Anyanwu

    — 28th March 2018

    Declares for governorship tomorrow Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja Senator representing Owerri zone at the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, has said he is interested in the governorship of Imo state because the governance experiment in the hands of the incumbent has failed the expectation of the people, making the need to…

  • JUST IN: FG to unveil Transaction Advisers for national carrier, MRO Thursday

    — 28th March 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja Plans of having a national airline and a sound Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in the country crystallized, on Wednesday morning, when Minister of State, Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said a Transaction Advisers for the projects would be unveiled, on Thursday, at the 4th Aviation Stakeholders Forum, in Abuja. Other major projects…

  • Self-defence: Danjuma misunderstood – Ortom

    — 28th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja; Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has said the call by former Defence Minister, General Theophilus  Danjuma, who at the weekend tasked Nigerians to protect themselves from rampaging armed bandits who he alleged have military backing, was misunderstood. Ortom told State House Correspondents, shortly after a closed-door meeting with…

  • Ihedioha pledges to restore quality education

    — 28th March 2018

    George Onyejiuwa, Owerri Former deputy  speaker of the House of Representatives and governorship aspirant, Emeka Ihedioha, has assured that when he is elected governor of Imo State, he would restore the high quality of education which, he said, has been neglected since 2011. Ihedioha,  who stated this yesterday, while delivering the keynote address at the…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share