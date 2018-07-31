Kogi PDP uncovers alleged plot to rig Lokoja/Kogi bye-election

Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Kogi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it has uncovered plans by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig the forthcoming bye-election.

In a statement by the party issued and signed by Kabiru Mohammed, on behalf of the Engr. Bashiru Abubakar campaign organisation, it alleged that the APC is working in concert with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to rig the election by relocating the local government coalition centers to Lokoja and Kogi LGA Secretariat.

The PDP said this would be the first time in the history of the state that local government council Secretariat would be used as coalition centres.

The PDP also claimed that it has been briefed that the local government Administrators, who are interested parties in the bye-election, are to use their offices in the Secretariat to manipulate the results.

The PDP maintained that part of the plan to manipulate the poll is for security agencies who will be working for the state government, to allow staff and government agents have access in and out of the Secretariat.

To be able to hatch their evil plans of thwarting the will of the people, the PDP said that the Local government Secretariat has been arranged to serve as a rigging field.

The party, however, warned that insider sources exposed these plans.

The PDP, therefore, called on INEC to absolves itself from the plans by making the local government headquarters of INEC as coalition centers, pointing out that any attempt to test the will of the people would be resisted.

While pointing out that the PDP is positioned to win the forthcoming bye-election, the PDP said that the people of the federal constituency, having been impoverished by the APC-led administration in the state, are resolved to vote against the ruling APC.

The PDP also called on the people of Lokoja and Kogi LGAs to be ready to vote and protect their votes, and urged them to know that a vote for the APC is a vote for continuous hunger and poverty.

However, in its reaction, the INEC said the allegation wass frivolous and untrue.