Kogi PDP slams Gov. Bello’s N2b mega rally

Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Kogi State Chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has described the mega rally organised by Governor Yahaya Bello as ‘a colossal waste’ of the state lean resources.

The PDP said the rally, said to have cost the state N2 billion at a time when salaries and pensions hangover were in the region of 22 months, was “wicked, callous, inhuman and insensitive to the plight of Kogites”.

“This rally has shown clearly that Governor Yahaya Bello lacks the fear of God and does not understand the basic dynamics of governing a state.

“Bello’s spending of a whooping N2billion tax payers fund to organise a rally that is of no significance to the lives and well-being of Kogi People is disheartening and a glaring show of man’s inhumanity against man.

The PDP, in a statement signed by itsDirector Research and Documentation, Achadu Dickson, wondered why Governor Bello would dole out N750, 000 per unit in mobilisation, while council administrators were also directed to mobilise 1,000 persons at N5,000 per person when INEC has not announced the commencement of political activities.

The PDP described the purchase of Vehicles, by the Governor, using tax payers money to distribute and fund an illegal State /party executive, an action the National APC has already described as wrongfully constituted, as wickedness of the highest order when salaries of some workers in the state is still being owed in arrears of some cases twenty two months.

The PDP says it sympathises with Kogi State people over the hardship they are currently facing under the present administration, but assured that it would only be for awhile, as his actions are those of a drowning man.

The party said it is worrisome that a governor who is planning to sell off state assets to fund 2018 budget could hire a private jet for the APC National Chairman, to attend the ‘cash and carry ‘ jamboree in Kogi State.

The PDP also accused the governor of diverting two months Local Government Council allocation for the months of January and February 2018 to fund the jamboree in Lokoja at the expense of workers’ emoluments.

The PDP said Governor Bello would certainly account for all the several billions he has collected on behalf of people of the state, as judgment day is soon to catch up with him.

The PDP calls on INEC to investigate the early campaign by Gov Bello and the APC, while it calls on the EFCC to probe into the allege spending of N2billion by the governor to organize a wasteful rally, when the governor cannot pay workers salaries, with infrastructure development lacking in the past two years of Gov Bello’s, since his assumption as appointed Governor.

In his reaction, Governor Yahaya Bello’s media aide, Kingsley Fanwo, described the PDP allegations as ‘frivolous’ and urged Kogi people to disregard the statement.