Kogi INEC fixes April 28 to begin Dino Melaye’s recall process

— 21st March 2018

The Kogi State Independent National Electoral Commission (KSINEC), on Wednesday, announced dates for the commencement of the recall process of the embattled Senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye.

The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. James Apam, said following the appeal court ruling that INEC could commence the recall process, the commission has fixed Saturday, April 28, as the verification date.

INEC also fixed Saturday, May 5, as the day that a referendum would be conducted in line with the electoral laws.

Apam spoke at a stakeholders’ forum, on Wednesday, in Lokoja.

He said, “On this day, the Commission will endeavour to invite all those who have signed the recall register to come forward and identify their signature.”

According to him, if this process is successful, the Commission will proceed to the next stage where a referendum of all registered voters would be conducted.

“Here, voters will be asked to vote either ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to the question of whether they want Senator Dino Melaye recalled.

“If the answer meets the constitutional requirements of 51 percent ‘yes,’ the process moves to the next stage; but if it fails, the process stops,” Apam explained.

Recall that the appeal court had, last week, thrown out Senator Dino Melaye’s suit challenging the move to recall him.

Recall also that the embattled Senator has vowed to proceed to the Supreme Court in the bid to stop INEC from proceeding with the process.

Apam said that as a law-abiding entity, INEC would not do anything outside the dictates of the law, noting, “that is why we have to wait till after the judgement before going ahead with the process.”

 

 

 

 

