Kogi donates 15,000 hectares of land to FG for cattle colony

— 9th February 2018

Magnus Eze, Abuja

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, on Friday, in Abuja, officially handed a letter conveying the donation of 15,000 hectares of land to the Federal Government for the latter’s cattle colony programme.

The governor said the people and government of the state were ready for the cattle colony programme in the state.

Speaking during a visit to the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, Governir Bello said 15,000 hectares of land has been provided; 10,000 in Ajaokuta and 5,000 in Adavi Local Government areas, respectively, both in the central senatorial district of the state. The governor said the people of the areas have been fully sensitised and are in agreement with the policy.

Responding, the Minister expressed gratitude to the governor for taking the initiative. He reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to developing a livestock sector where pastoralists and farmers would live peacefully.

He dispelled insinuations that the cattle colony policy was intended to seize people’s land and impose Fulani domination.

Ogbeh also said the ministry would mobilise immediately to work by developing the colonies.

About author

Tokunbo David

4 Comments

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 9th February 2018 at 4:37 pm
    Reply

    No fulani cow will exist in this territory of the natives, no fulani will exist in this territory of the natives, no fulani collaborator wil exist in this territory of the natives, no fulani financier will exist in this territory of the natives- fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria days in this territory of the natives are over and must be erased with the Sword in this territory of the natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under Disintegrated Republics of the natives. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Peter okeke 9th February 2018 at 5:23 pm
    Reply

    Let us hope the governor consulted widely before taking that decision. Who said that lenders and creditors fight at the time of lending. It is after the transaction later that good use or bad intentions will begin to manifest. By then the supposedly powerful governor would have retired to his village as a private citizen having left the people generational liability that the unborn children will inherit. Let us hope that the zeal with which the smiling governor donated the people’s land is the same zeal he executes landmark projects and development of the state that must have put his predecessors to shame.

  3. Naijaman 9th February 2018 at 5:44 pm
    Reply

    But why is it the prime responsibility of the Feds to provide grazing facilities for private people in the cattle business? The last time I checked, these guys are in business for themselves. I don’t really get it!!

  4. Ezekiel Okeke 9th February 2018 at 8:44 pm
    Reply

    The fact that so-called FG are fulani criminal terrorists has been clearly established to every native of this territory of the natives, and cattle rearing is their business which they use every instruments of their fraudulent political name Nigeria etc. to do the business, to protect the business, to defend the business- such instruments like military, police etc., in which their collaborators takes the natives lands by force or buy the natives land with the natives money for fulani criminal terrorists private business. The question is: who are you as a native of this territory of the natives in such situation? If you are not a slave of fulani criminal terrorists in your God given native land- fulani criminal terrorists who are not natives in this territory of the natives, do not have native land in this territory of the natives, do not have stake in this territory of the natives, only got into this territory of the natives with the Sword via their illiterate criminal caliphate, held northern natives hostage via their illiterate criminal sultanate, emirates etc., by so doing, got the Democratic Capacity by majority north with which they control this territory of the natives Politically. Who on earth will stand on the way of natives of this territory of the natives in the ongoing Revolution War to erase fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives with the Sword, to erase fulani criminal terrorists in this territory of the natives with the Sword, to erase the last cow of fulani criminal terrorists in this territory of the natives with the Sword. Nothing on earth will keep fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives, nothing on earth will keep fulani criminal terrorists in this territory of the natives, nothing on earth will keep fulani criminal terrorists cows in this territory of the natives, nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this territory of the natives. God given Liberation has come, God given Freedom has come under Disintegrated Republics of the natives which must be defended with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

