Kogi donates 15,000 hectares of land to FG for cattle colony
— 9th February 2018
Magnus Eze, Abuja
Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, on Friday, in Abuja, officially handed a letter conveying the donation of 15,000 hectares of land to the Federal Government for the latter’s cattle colony programme.
The governor said the people and government of the state were ready for the cattle colony programme in the state.
Speaking during a visit to the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, Governir Bello said 15,000 hectares of land has been provided; 10,000 in Ajaokuta and 5,000 in Adavi Local Government areas, respectively, both in the central senatorial district of the state. The governor said the people of the areas have been fully sensitised and are in agreement with the policy.
Responding, the Minister expressed gratitude to the governor for taking the initiative. He reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to developing a livestock sector where pastoralists and farmers would live peacefully.
He dispelled insinuations that the cattle colony policy was intended to seize people’s land and impose Fulani domination.
Ogbeh also said the ministry would mobilise immediately to work by developing the colonies.
Let us hope the governor consulted widely before taking that decision. Who said that lenders and creditors fight at the time of lending. It is after the transaction later that good use or bad intentions will begin to manifest. By then the supposedly powerful governor would have retired to his village as a private citizen having left the people generational liability that the unborn children will inherit. Let us hope that the zeal with which the smiling governor donated the people’s land is the same zeal he executes landmark projects and development of the state that must have put his predecessors to shame.
But why is it the prime responsibility of the Feds to provide grazing facilities for private people in the cattle business? The last time I checked, these guys are in business for themselves. I don’t really get it!!
