The Sun News
Latest
25th October 2017 - Kogi gov, wife, gather high, mighty in Abuja for special children
25th October 2017 - Sad story of a spinal cord victim who wants to walk again 
25th October 2017 - ABU ‘97 class reunites, celebrates love, achievement
25th October 2017 - Stopping children from watching TV can result to blindness —Optometrists 
25th October 2017 - Day diplomats, Abuja elite gathered for Dome
25th October 2017 - Pirates kidnap captain, crew in Port Harcourt
25th October 2017 - Oma Oreh 08152059712
24th October 2017 - 300 IDPs return to Bayelsa community
24th October 2017 - Pensions: Bribery scandal rocks Ebonyi audit dept.
24th October 2017 - Senior lawyer sues LPPC over SAN investiture
Home / Abuja Metro / Kogi gov, wife, gather high, mighty in Abuja for special children

Kogi gov, wife, gather high, mighty in Abuja for special children

— 25th October 2017

By Magnus Eze

Tongues have not stopped wagging in the nation’s capital about the bold step recently taken by Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello and his wife, Amina when they broke long years of silence on their first child, Hayatula Olarise, born with cerebral palsy.

The couple chose the unveiling of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Hayat Foundation and fund raiser for the foundation’s institute focused on supporting children living with cerebral palsy and other disabilities, to share their heartrending story.

Their decision to break the silence was in tandem with the theme of this year’s World Cerebral Palsy Day: ‘We will tell the world … I am here, we are here’ marked on October 6.

It was indeed a gathering of eminent personalities which included the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi,Ojaja II, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.Gen Babagana Mongonu (Rtd), All Progressives Congress (APC) National Organising Secretary, Senator Osita Izunaso. The keynote speaker was Africa’s richest woman, Mrs. Folorunsho Alakija.

Other notables at the event were the Emir of Zauzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, Atta of Igala, Dr. Michael Ameh Oboni, Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Alhaji Ado Ibrahim, Ovation Publisher, Dele Momodu, Princess Aderemi Adebowale and American-Nigerian philanthropist, Modupe Ozolua.

From the entertainment industry; came popular comedian, AY who emceed the programme, Timi Dakolo, Annie Idibia and Charles Ewurum among others.

With the stage colourfully set at the upscale Abuja Hilton, Mrs. Bello broke the ice after a brief video presentation on the project.

In a short address, she encouraged parents of special needs children to never give up; noting that with good education and adequate care for them, there is always light at the end of the tunnel, no matter what challenges and discrimination they face.

For her, that day marked the beginning of a new era in her life as a woman; especially with the array of guests and the fulfilment of her desire to stand up for children of special needs.

In an emotion laden tone, Mrs. Bello recalled: “Ten years ago, I was pregnant with a child. Like all women, to savour the joy of motherhood, I was heavy with expectation. After nine months of waiting and praying for safe delivery, a handsome baby boy was born. We named him Hayatula Olarise Bello; my joy knew no bounds. At last, the baby I carried in my womb for nine months was finally here. But I didn’t know that the unexpected hand of fate was writing a different story.

“With time, we discovered that our new bundle of joy was stricken with cerebral palsy. How on earth could this happen; we said to ourselves. It was a shocking and shattering discovery. Many times I told myself that this was all a bad dream. I couldn’t come to terms with the fact that my son was with a neurological challenge that we would have to bear with for the rest of our lives.”

She showered praises on the husband for standing strongly by her all these years, pointing out that he would during the most challenging times, tell her that “The sun has not set; why complain”.

The Bellos had sort different forms of medical attention all over the world to resolve it but to no avail until it dawned on them that God had brought Hayatula for a special reason; which is to reach out to greater number of children suffering with such conditions and their parents as well.

They believe that a major step in confronting the stigma suffered by many families not only in Nigeria but in Africa and other parts of the world was to have medical institutions or facilities designated to cater for such patients.

The Co-founder of the foundation explained, “When by the grace of God we found ourselves in the position of authority today, I felt I have found my calling and I couldn’t help but project the image of these hidden faces; children who are hidden in their homes, not due to a fault of their own but because of their medical condition.

“This is not just about children with cerebral palsy. There are different special cases out there. Children are locked up behind closed doors even when you ask some families, why are all the children not in the family portrait, they will tell you ‘I don’t want people to start talking.”

Describing her son as a special gift from God, Mrs. Bello stated that the proposed Hayat Foundation Pan-African hub will help in the expansion of global access to care and treatment of cerebral palsy and other special needs like Down syndrome, deafness and blindness.

Also, Gov. Bello said efforts were being made to ensure that the foundation was sustainable so as to possibly last for centuries.

He said: “It is such a wonderful privilege to have a child with special need that will take you round the whole world seeking for solution for him; it is such a divine opportunity from God to serve humanity, you would do nothing other than taking the health sector seriously. So, that is why I have prioritised health as one of my thematic areas of governance and we will not stop until we reach everyone necessary.”

The Ooni commended the Bellos for standing up for ‘the hidden faces’, saying, they had actually challenged him and a lot of other parents that were hiding their “God’s given asset; God’s given energy that only desire special needs.

The monarch urged people to always thank God for making them whole, as he added “We are lucky we can raise our hands; raise our legs, nod of heads and walk as we like.”

In her remarks, Alakija said the Bellos were exceptional promising her total support to the project.

Cerebral Palsy is a group of disorders that affects the way the brain controls the ability to move muscles which occurs during childbirth or early stage of childhood.

Scientists have not figured out what damages the brain to disrupt the ability to move muscles.

Although it remains a non-curable disorder; it is not contagious and does not necessarily affect intelligence or cognitive ability of victims.

Many communities hold superstitious beliefs that it is as a result of the sins of the parents while some other consider it as a spiritual attack thereby seeking different forms of healing which often ends up in abusive situations against victims.

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Pirates kidnap captain, crew in Port Harcourt

— 25th October 2017

Six crew members of a German-owned container ship, The Demeter, including the captain, have been kidnapped off the coast of southern Nigeria, maritime security analysts said. The Sea Guardian consultancy said the Demeter “was attacked by pirates” at about 7:00am, on Saturday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. “Pirates boarded the ship, kidnapped six crew, including (the)…

  • 300 IDPs return to Bayelsa community

    — 24th October 2017

    From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa About 300 internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Peremabiri community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area Bayelsa State have returned to their homes 22 months after they were forced out of the community in the wake of crisis that engulfed the community during the 2015 Bayelsa State governorship elections. The 300 had…

  • Pensions: Bribery scandal rocks Ebonyi audit dept.

    — 24th October 2017

      From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Some pensioners in Ebonyi State, on Tuesday, raised the alarm over alleged criminal activities of some staff of the state’s audit department who allegedly demanded financial gratification before their files were prepared for payment of entitlements. The audit department was a creation if the state government to prepare files of…

  • Senior lawyer sues LPPC over SAN investiture

    — 24th October 2017

      From Godwin Tsa, Abuja A senior legal practitioner, Mr. Beluolisa Nwofor has sued the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) at a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), over withdrawal of his Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) rank. The lawyer who also accused the Committee of employing delay tactics to frustrate the hearing…

  • Girl 19 in police net for aborting 7 months pregnancy

    — 24th October 2017

      From Molly Kilete, Abuja Men of the Apo Divisional Police headquarters in Abuja, have arrested a 19-year-old woman for allegedly aborting a seven months only pregnancy. The suspect, Favour Stephen, an indigene of Benue State, was said to have been arrested after an informant called the police to report the incident. The suspect who…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share