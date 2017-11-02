The Sun News
Latest
2nd November 2017 - Kogi gov tasks police to arrest killers of labour leader
2nd November 2017 - UN commends Ohanaeze, Igbo leaders for dousing S/E tension
2nd November 2017 - Court stops dissolution of Adamawa PDP exco
2nd November 2017 - Nigerian-born Abraham gets first England call-up
2nd November 2017 - Anambra guber: Much security will affect participation –CD
2nd November 2017 - Nwuche, ex-Deputy Speaker asks FG to partner with China
2nd November 2017 - LASU faculty of science dean slumps, dies
2nd November 2017 - Madagascar Plague Outbreak: WHO Helps Countries Prepare for Further Spread After Death Toll Rises to 124
2nd November 2017 - Nigeria-Australia to increase bilateral cooperation From
2nd November 2017 - Soft drink firms complacent on adulterated products
Home / Cover / National / Kogi gov tasks police to arrest killers of labour leader

Kogi gov tasks police to arrest killers of labour leader

— 2nd November 2017

 

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has condemned the gruesome murder of the Chairman of the Non Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools, Science and Technology Education Board, Mr. Abdulmumini Yakubu and one other in Ozuwaya, in Okene Local Government of the state.
In a statement issued in Lokoja on Thursday by his Special Adviser on security, Retired Navy Cdr. Jerry Omodara, Governor Bello described the  murder of Mr. Yakubu alongside one Ibrahim Otaru who reportedly came to discuss some community issues with him as further proof of the culture of violence and the systemic decimation of law abiding citizens by the enemies of peace in the state.

He therefore challenged security agencies to rise to the task and apprehend the killers of Mr. Yakubu and his friend.

‘It is lamentable that in spite of what we are doing to make Kogi State safe and secure, some bad citizens still take pride in the unenviable record of being one of the most violent in the country.

This latest murder of Mr. Yakubu has again confirmed the reign of politics of intolerance, banditry and assassinations which our government has sworn to wipe out, ” the statement said.
The governor said the APC led government in the state is determined to fight against impunity to deter further crimes, uphold the rule of law and protect public trust in the justice system.

He described the late Abdulmumini Yakubu as an exceptionally brilliant, humble, forthright and focussed personality who spent almost his entire life for the good of humanity.

“ He was a dogged union leader who contributed immensely to the welfare of his members in the promotion of robust labour relations between his union and the state government as well as a trusted community leader who gave total support to governments war against bandits and enemies of peace and justice in Kogi central and the state in general.”

Bello described his death as a huge loss not only to his family and the Organised Labour, but to the state government, noting that his advice at various times on labour related issues as well as security in the Central Senatorial district were invaluable.

While reiterating his commitment to work with security agencies to unearth those behind the murder and bring them to justice, he prayed that God will give the families of the deceased, the Organised Labour the fortitude to bear the loss, and grant eternal rest to the departed.

Post Views: 15
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kogi gov tasks police to arrest killers of labour leader

— 2nd November 2017

  Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has condemned the gruesome murder of the Chairman of the Non Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools, Science and Technology Education Board, Mr. Abdulmumini Yakubu and one other in Ozuwaya, in Okene Local Government of the state. In a statement issued in Lokoja on Thursday by his Special…

  • UN commends Ohanaeze, Igbo leaders for dousing S/E tension

    — 2nd November 2017

      From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu The United Nations has said Nigeria would remain one and indivisible nation as it expressed delight on the role Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other leaders of the South East played to douse the tension raised in the region a couple of months ago. Protests staged by pro-Biafra groups who were demanding…

  • Court stops dissolution of Adamawa PDP exco

    — 2nd November 2017

      From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has ordered the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to stay action on its decision to suspend the Adamawa State Executive Committee pending a judicial review of the outcome of the party’s National Convention which held on August 12. Justice Binta Nyako made…

  • Anambra guber: Much security will affect participation –CD

    — 2nd November 2017

      From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Campaign for Democracy (CD) has raised the alarm over plans to deploy 21,087 policemen in November 18 Anambra State governorship election. The group raised the fear that much security operatives in the election would scare the electorates to come out to cast their votes thereby causing apathy due…

  • Nwuche, ex-Deputy Speaker asks FG to partner with China

    — 2nd November 2017

    …Says Nigeria should forget IMF loans From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Prince Chibudom Nwuche, has asked the federal government to partner with China in order to bring Nigerians out of poverty. Nwuche spoke in Abuja during an international seminar on ‘Nigeria-China Relations and the Prospects to Realise Industrial…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share