Kogi gov tasks police to arrest killers of labour leader

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has condemned the gruesome murder of the Chairman of the Non Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools, Science and Technology Education Board, Mr. Abdulmumini Yakubu and one other in Ozuwaya, in Okene Local Government of the state.

In a statement issued in Lokoja on Thursday by his Special Adviser on security, Retired Navy Cdr. Jerry Omodara, Governor Bello described the murder of Mr. Yakubu alongside one Ibrahim Otaru who reportedly came to discuss some community issues with him as further proof of the culture of violence and the systemic decimation of law abiding citizens by the enemies of peace in the state.

He therefore challenged security agencies to rise to the task and apprehend the killers of Mr. Yakubu and his friend.

‘It is lamentable that in spite of what we are doing to make Kogi State safe and secure, some bad citizens still take pride in the unenviable record of being one of the most violent in the country.

This latest murder of Mr. Yakubu has again confirmed the reign of politics of intolerance, banditry and assassinations which our government has sworn to wipe out, ” the statement said.

The governor said the APC led government in the state is determined to fight against impunity to deter further crimes, uphold the rule of law and protect public trust in the justice system.

He described the late Abdulmumini Yakubu as an exceptionally brilliant, humble, forthright and focussed personality who spent almost his entire life for the good of humanity.

“ He was a dogged union leader who contributed immensely to the welfare of his members in the promotion of robust labour relations between his union and the state government as well as a trusted community leader who gave total support to governments war against bandits and enemies of peace and justice in Kogi central and the state in general.”

Bello described his death as a huge loss not only to his family and the Organised Labour, but to the state government, noting that his advice at various times on labour related issues as well as security in the Central Senatorial district were invaluable.

While reiterating his commitment to work with security agencies to unearth those behind the murder and bring them to justice, he prayed that God will give the families of the deceased, the Organised Labour the fortitude to bear the loss, and grant eternal rest to the departed.