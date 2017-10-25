Kogi gov. dares tertiary institutions lecturers, proscribes Union activities

From: Emmanuel ADEYEMI, Lokoja

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, on Wednesday, made a proclamation proscribing all Union activities in tertiary institutions in the state.

The governor specifically said in spite of what the state government was doing to lift education in the state, the lecturers of the state polytechnic in Lokoja, still went ahead on industrial action which has paralysed academic activities in the institution.

He said his government would no longer tolerate any industrial action that would impede academic programmes of students in the state, saying the stateb governmentnciuld no konger tolerateb another round if academic disruptions in the instituytions having been closed down for seven months this year due to such struke actions.

He specifically mentioned the schools affected as the state polytechnic, Lokoja, College of Education, Ankpa, College of Education, (Technical), Kabba, School of Nursing, Obangede, School of Health Technology, Idah, and the University Teaching Hospital, Ayingba.

The governor, therefore, ordered all striking lectuters to resume immediately or considered themselves sacked.

He also directed the commissioner of education to embark on immediate recruitment into any vacancy created as a result of any belligerent staff who refused to resume work as directed.