Kogi gov attacked in Lokoja

FROM EMMANUEL ADEYEMI, Lokoja

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello was reportedly pelted with stones and sachets of pure water yesterday shortly after the Jumaat prayers held at the Central mosque Lokoja, the state capital.

The governor who had gone to the mosque for prayers to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the state holding today, was said to have been attacked by angry mob who allegedly complained of hunger and hard times now ravaging the state.

But in a reaction, the Special Adviser to the governor on media and strategy, Mr Abdulmalik Abdul denied any such incident, saying the governor successfully performed the Friday prayers and left the scene when some miscreants caused a stir.

He said the governor couldn’t have been attacked as he was passionately loved by the citizens of the state, adding that his political detractors who wanted to distract him from his good works orchestrated the lie.

However, reports said the governor had to be whisked away by his security details so as not to be physically assaulted by the irate mob who were chanting anti-government songs and using vulgar language against the governor.

It was further learnt that anti riot policemen had to be drafted to the scene to avoid further break down of law and order.

When contacted over the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Willy Aya denied any mob attack on the governor but confirmed that policemen were drafted to the scene to maintain law and order.