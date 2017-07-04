The Sun News
Latest
4th July 2017 - Kogi electorate file fresh suit to remove Gov. Bello from office
4th July 2017 - NNPC gets $2bn discounts on Upstream Contracts
4th July 2017 - BREAKING: Ex-Abacha spokesperson, Sani Attah is dead
4th July 2017 - AFC provides $28m loan to Tunisia
4th July 2017 - UAE awaits Qatar’s response to Arab demands
4th July 2017 - Cleric worried over growing hardship in Nigeria
4th July 2017 - Mrs. Buhari condoles with Maitama Sule family
4th July 2017 - Hanoi bans motorbikes in city centre from 2030
4th July 2017 - Israeli surveillance drone crashes over Gaza
4th July 2017 - 8, 000’violent’ protesters expected at G20 summit
Home / Cover / National / Kogi electorate file fresh suit to remove Gov. Bello from office

Kogi electorate file fresh suit to remove Gov. Bello from office

— 4th July 2017

Some electorate in Kogi State, have approached a Federal High Court in Abuja to declare the return and swearing-in of Alhaji Yahaya Bello as the governor of Kogi as null and void

The suit, number FHC/ABJ/C3/535/ /2017, was filed on June 16 before Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court 3, Abuja, according to documents made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Lokoja.

Mr Michael Elokun, Mr Ibrahim Sule and Mrs Hawa Adamu , all registered voters in Kogi are the electorate suing Bello on behalf of over 1.2 million registered voters in the state.

Other defendants in the suit are: the All Progressives Party (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as the Minister of Justice and the Attorney-General of the Federation.

In the originating summon supported by a 19-paragraph affidavit, the petitioners are asking the court to remove the governor on grounds that he is not a registered voter in Kogi.

The petitioners also urged the court to remove Bello on the grounds that he was not validly nominated in writing to contest the 2015 governorship election by any registered voter in the state.

They contended that this was in accordance with Section 32 of the 2010 Electoral Act as amended.

Elokun, Sule and Adamu want the court to affirm that since Bello was not a registered voter in Kogi, he could not be nominated for any elective position or be voted for by the electorate in the state.

On this premise, the petitioners are asking the court to declare as null and void the declaration of Bello as the winner of the governorship election held in the state in 2015 by the INEC.

No date had been fixed to hear the suit. (NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kogi electorate file fresh suit to remove Gov. Bello from office

— 4th July 2017

Some electorate in Kogi State, have approached a Federal High Court in Abuja to declare the return and swearing-in of Alhaji Yahaya Bello as the governor of Kogi as null and void The suit, number FHC/ABJ/C3/535/ /2017, was filed on June 16 before Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court 3, Abuja, according to…

Share

  • NNPC gets $2bn discounts on Upstream Contracts

    — 4th July 2017

    The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has secured two billion dollars  discounts in the last one year from renegotiated Upstream contracts being executed by its various service providers. In a statement signed by Mr Ndu Ughamadu, Group General Manager, Group Public Affair Dvision, on Tuesday Abuja , it said the feat was achieved in the…

    Share

  • BREAKING: Ex-Abacha spokesperson, Sani Attah is dead

    — 4th July 2017

    A former chief press secretary to late military head of state, Sani Abacha, David Attah, is dead. It was gathered that Attah, who also served as spokesperson to Mr. Abacha’s successor, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, died early Tuesday. Attah’s death was announced by his son, Emmanuel Attah. He reportedly died at a private hospital in Jos,…

    Share

  • AFC provides $28m loan to Tunisia

    — 4th July 2017

    The Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), a pan-African multilateral development finance institution, has provided 28 million dollars loan to Tunisia. The President of AFC, Mr Andrew Alli, made this known in a statement to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja. He said that the facility was for the development of Halk El Menzel offshore oil concession block…

    Share

  • UAE awaits Qatar’s response to Arab demands

    — 4th July 2017

    United Arab Emirates foreign minister Abdullah Al-Nahayan said, on Tuesday, that Arab countries boycotting Qatar over its alleged support for terrorism were still awaiting a response to their demands via mediator Kuwait. “I think it is premature to talk about extra sanctions … this depends on what we will hear from our brothers in Kuwait,”…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share