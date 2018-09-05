NAN

Chief Judge of Kogi, Justice Nasir Ajanah, on Wednesday appealed to Ohimege of Koton-Karfe, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Isah-Koto, for land to relocate a high court complex that was always flooded whenever it rained.

Ajanah, who made the appeal when he visited the traditional ruler in Koton-Karfe, said the relocation became necessary to sustain the administration of justice in the area.

According to him, the busiest prison yard in the state is located is this town. So, it is important that we relocate the court from here to another location within the town.

“That is the most important thing to do now because this is a very busy place,” he said.

Ajanah said the cost of putting up a new complex for a High Court and Chief Magistrate Court in Koton-Karfe would be included in the state supplementary budget and hoped that it would be approved and released.

He said it was the community that allocated the land for the submerged complex without knowing that the area was prone to flood.

Responding, the paramount ruler expressed the community’s regrets over the unfortunate problem arising from the natural disaster and promised that the land would be allocated within the next one week.

Isah-Koto, however, appealed to the Chief Judge to establish smaller courts, especially around the new Medium Security Prison in the area to take care of litigations from riverine communities.