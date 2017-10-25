The Sun News
Home / National / Kogi civil servants are now like IDPs, says Dino Melaye

Kogi civil servants are now like IDPs, says Dino Melaye

— 25th October 2017

…As 40 senators donate 1,260 bags of rice to Kogi workers

From: FRED ITUA, Abuja

Sen. Dino Melaye has likened cvivil servants in Kogi State to Internally Displaced Persons (IPDs).

This was even as he is coordinating about 40 of his colleagues to donate no fewer than 1, 260 bags of rice to civil servants in the state.

The move, according to Sen. Melaye,  was borne out of the pitiable condition of civil servants in the state.

Sen. Melaye, who raised the issue on the floor of the Senate and later briefed newsmen, said many civil servants in the state could no longer feed their families, following the alleged refusal of the state government to pay months of outstanding salaries.

He said the food items, when collated, would be shared equally among civil servants in the 21 local government areas of the state.

Details later…

