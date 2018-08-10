Kogi bye-election: Gov. Bello accuses ex-govs of importing thugs from Nasarawa, Bayelsa

Fred Itua, Abuja

Less than 24 hours to the House of Representatives bye-election in Lokoja/Kotonkarfe constituency, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has raised the alarm over influx of political thugs allegedly imported by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to disrupt the exercise.

He specifically accused two former governors of the state, Ibrahim Idris, popularly known as Ibro, and Captain Idris Wada of spearheading the agenda.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on New Media, Odaudu Joel Minister, alleged that the said thugs were recruited from Toto in Nassarawa State, somewhere in Bayelsa State, and other parts of the Niger Delta.

READ ALSO: What agitators must do to actualise Biafra – Pastor Onuoha

He advised the public, especially Kogi citizens within the constituency, to be security-conscious and report unusual migration or movement of unfamiliar faces within their territories to security agents who are already on the watch.

The statement read, “The attention of Kogi State Government has been drawn to an ugly development where some desperate elements of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have imported thugs from Toto in Nassarawa State, Bayelsa State and other parts of the Niger Delta into Kogi State to disrupt the Lokoja/Kotonkarfe House of Representatives by-election scheduled to hold tomorrow Saturday, 11th August, 2018.

“Former Governors Ibrahim Idris (Ibro) and Captain Idris Wada are spearheads of this nefarious agenda. The Kogi State Government vehemently condemns this evil agenda in its entirety.

“We understand from our deliberate social reforms that if such acts are allowed, it will take our democratic calendar back by centuries.

“We hereby call on all lovers of democracy, friends of Kogi State Government, indigenes of progressive mindset and security agencies to stay alert to their antics.

“We are putting all mechanisms in place from our end to ensure the entire process is peaceful and orderly and safe for every voter to exercise their franchise.

“The general public is hereby notified to be security conscious and report unusual migration or movement of unfamiliar faces within their territories to the dispatch of security agents who are already on the watch.”