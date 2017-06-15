Kogi: Bello meets Osinbajo, urges Senate to get rid of Melaye

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has urged Senate to get rid of one of their own, Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West senatorial district.

The governor described Melaye as social deviant and someone who lacks proper home upbringing.

Bello spoke to State House Correspondents after he had a closed-door meeting with Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, where he briefed him on happenings in Kogi state.

Political crisis involving Bello and Melaye has reportedly killed two persons, so far.

Melaye’s recall was set to have commenced with the collection of signatures last weekend.

The governor, who denied there was any crisis in the state, denied allegations he earmarked N1 billion for Melaye’s recall, saying the people of Kogi West senatorial district have learnt bitter mistake of not taming and curbing what he called “social deviant” and have decided to take lawful steps in recalling him.

“I came to brief the acting president of developments in my state. We all know Mr. President is taking a rest and the man at the helm of affairs needs to be periodically briefed.”

On the crisis between him and Melaye, Bello said: “You see, I would rather admonish Nigerians that when a child lacks proper parental care and home upbringing, he constitutes social menace in the society. And, if the society does not take steps to check and correct such a child, they can turn into criminal and take into criminality then it will be left to government to check such criminality. And if government does not, such a child can cause a serious embarrassment. That is what is happening in Kogi State.

“Then, talking of the Senate, let me rather admonish the Senate that, this is an institution that is held in very high esteem and I think Senate and, indeed, the National Assembly is made up of men of high calibre and of high integrity and good character. I think it is necessary that, that wonderful house should as matter of urgency and as a matter of fact check any social deviant that exists within them before they could be adjudged birds of the same feather. I know they are not of the same feather.

“Sincerely speaking, Kogi state is living in peace, projects are ongoing, we are all happy over there, salaries are being paid as at when due and we are making serious progress.” On Melaye’s allegation that he has earmarked N1 billion to remove him from the Senate, the governor said, “That is his own figment of his imagination…”