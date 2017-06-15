The Sun News
15th June 2017 - Edwin Eze: The immortality of the last rangers Trojan scribe
15th June 2017 - Plateau judges commence indefinite sit-down strike
15th June 2017 - Benue govt, Tsav trade words over PCC
15th June 2017 - Kogi: Bello meets Osinbajo, urges Senate to get rid of Melaye
15th June 2017 - Protests rock Minna over pension
15th June 2017 - I’m committed to actualisation of Brass LNG project – Dickson
15th June 2017 - Reps probe N41.714bn social investment fund
15th June 2017 - Seized arms: FG arraigns customs official, 4 others
15th June 2017 - Sun Trust Bank denies withholding NASS aides’ salaries
15th June 2017 - Osun by-election: Adeleke’s brother picks PDP ticket, Hussein wins in APC
Kogi: Bello meets Osinbajo, urges Senate to get rid of Melaye

Kogi: Bello meets Osinbajo, urges Senate to get rid of Melaye

— 15th June 2017

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has urged Senate to get rid of one of their own, Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West senatorial district.
The governor described Melaye as social deviant and someone who lacks proper home upbringing.
Bello spoke to State House Correspondents after he had a closed-door meeting with Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, where he briefed him on happenings in Kogi state.
Political crisis involving Bello and Melaye has reportedly killed two persons, so far.
Melaye’s recall was set to have commenced with the collection of signatures last weekend.
The governor, who denied there was any crisis in the state, denied allegations he earmarked N1 billion for Melaye’s recall, saying the people of Kogi West senatorial district have learnt bitter mistake of not taming and curbing what he called “social deviant” and have decided to take lawful steps in recalling him.
“I came to brief the acting president of developments in my state. We all know Mr. President is taking a rest and the man at the helm of affairs needs to be periodically briefed.”
On the crisis between him and Melaye, Bello said: “You see, I would rather admonish Nigerians that when a child lacks proper parental care and home upbringing, he constitutes social menace in the society. And, if the society does not take steps to check and correct such a child, they can turn into criminal and take into criminality then it will be left to government to check such criminality. And if government does not, such a child can cause a serious embarrassment. That is what is happening in Kogi State.
“Then, talking of the Senate, let me rather admonish the Senate that, this is an institution that is held in very high esteem and I think Senate and, indeed, the National Assembly is made up of men of high calibre and of high integrity and good character. I think it is necessary that, that wonderful house should as matter of urgency and as a matter of fact check any social deviant that exists within them before they could be adjudged birds of the same feather. I know they are not of the same feather.
“Sincerely speaking, Kogi state is living in peace, projects are ongoing, we are all happy over there, salaries are being paid as at when due and we are making serious progress.” On Melaye’s allegation that he has earmarked N1 billion to remove him from the Senate, the governor said, “That is his own figment of his imagination…”

1 Comment

  1. Isim U. Udoh 15th June 2017 at 8:26 am
    Reply

    The Governor has not mentioned the grievance he has between Melaye. He is only talking on one side. Why cant he as the Governor of the State invite Melaye and have a tit-a-tat and in the presence of highly placed citizens of Kogi that Melaye should learn to be mature?

    Does he think Senate will ask Melaye to go? Is Melaye from his Senatorial District? Why is he interested in people signing recall paper against Melaye?

    Politicians should learn to rule well and not inflame issues in their domain.

Plateau judges commence indefinite sit-down strike

— 15th June 2017

From Gyang Bere, Jos Plateau chapter of Sharia, Area and Customary Court Judges Association of Nigerian (SACCJAN), has commenced indefinite sit-down strike, following inability of the state government to pay eight years dressing allowances. Chairman, Ayuba Dazel, who briefed journalists, yesterday, after an emergency congress meeting, held at Court 4, Plateau State High Court Complex…

Share

  • Benue govt, Tsav trade words over PCC

    — 15th June 2017

    From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Benue State government has advised former Lagos State Police Commissioner, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav to resign his appointment as Public Complaints Commissioner and join active partisan politics. This was even as Tsav, fired back that he was appointed commissioner based on merit and credibility by men of honour and integrity. Speaking to…

    Share

  • Kogi: Bello meets Osinbajo, urges Senate to get rid of Melaye

    — 15th June 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has urged Senate to get rid of one of their own, Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West senatorial district. The governor described Melaye as social deviant and someone who lacks proper home upbringing. Bello spoke to State House Correspondents after he had a closed-door meeting with…

    Share

  • Protests rock Minna over pension

    — 15th June 2017

    From John Adams, Minna Different protesting groups, yesterday, shut down both government and commercial activities in Minna, capital of Niger State, and blcoked all major entry points into the city for over five hours. It took the detachment of anti-riot policemen and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSDC) several hours before the situation…

    Share

  • I’m committed to actualisation of Brass LNG project – Dickson

    — 15th June 2017

    In line with his campaign promise to continuously attract investments to Bayelsa State, Governor Henry Seriake Dickson has swiftly moved to actualise the $20 billion Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) project located in Brass. In an interaction with the Chairman, Board of Directors of the Brass LNG project, Dr. Jackson Gaius-Obaseki, in Lagos on Tuesday, Governor…

    Share

