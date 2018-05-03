The Sun News
Latest
3rd May 2018 - Kogi ADP inaugurates ICT, agric training centre
3rd May 2018 - EU economic health at risk as US trade war looms
3rd May 2018 - African airlines passenger traffic rose by 11.2 per cent in March — IATA
3rd May 2018 - 13 killed in fresh clashes in Zamfara community
3rd May 2018 - US considers Pakistan ally in anti-terror war – State Department
3rd May 2018 - Dino Melaye arraigned in Kogi
3rd May 2018 - FG appoints Ag. D-G to oversee NBTI
3rd May 2018 - NUATE grounds Kenya Airways operations over sack of Nigerian workers
3rd May 2018 - I’m committed to denuclearisation, says Kim Juog Un
3rd May 2018 - Nigeria, China ink currency swap deal
Home / National / Kogi ADP inaugurates ICT, agric training centre

Kogi ADP inaugurates ICT, agric training centre

— 3rd May 2018

NAN

The Kogi State Agricultural Development Project (ADP), on Thursday, inaugurated an Information Communication Technology (ICT) and Agricultural Training Centre at its headquarters, in Lokoja.

The Managing Director of ADP, Mr. Oyisi Okatahi, said at the inauguration that the centre would begin a three-day training of youths in the general use of information technology on May 30.

He said that more than 50 people, in addition to 50 ADP workers, had been enrolled for the training at the centre.

He said that the participants would be trained in subjects such as database management, software applications and Microsoft Office applications, among others.

Besides, Okatahi said that the centre would train the participants in livestock, crop production, fishery, agricultural extension services and agricultural best practices.

He said that the knowledge which the participants would acquire during the training would equip them with the wherewithal that would enable them to contribute the state’s agricultural production.

He stressed that the acquisition of a combination of information technology and agricultural skills would boost efforts to enhance youth empowerment.

“The training is more practical than theoretical. Due to the difficult economic situation, the training will be free for early comers but it will subsequently attract a fee to enable it to be sustainable,’’ he said.

Okatahi, therefore, urged those who were interested in enrolling for the training to contact the ADP headquarters in person or online for further details.

He commended Gov. Yahaya Bello for putting in place new innovations which would transform the agricultural sector of the state.

The managing director advised the youth to key into the federal and state governments’ agricultural programmes to enable them to become employers of labour.

Kogi ADP inaugurated an online agricultural marketplace in February.

The programme was aimed at enabling farmers in the state to sell their produce at good prices without the undue interference of middlemen.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kogi ADP inaugurates ICT, agric training centre

— 3rd May 2018

NAN The Kogi State Agricultural Development Project (ADP), on Thursday, inaugurated an Information Communication Technology (ICT) and Agricultural Training Centre at its headquarters, in Lokoja. The Managing Director of ADP, Mr. Oyisi Okatahi, said at the inauguration that the centre would begin a three-day training of youths in the general use of information technology on…

  • CLASHES ZAMFARA

    13 killed in fresh clashes in Zamfara community

    — 3rd May 2018

    AFP About 13 people were reportedly killed in prolonged clashes between cattle thieves and local civilian militia in  Zamfara State, police said on Thursday. The militia and cattle thieves fought a gun battle, on Tuesday through Wednesday, in the remote village of Fankashi in the Maru district of the state, police spokesman Mohammed Shehu told…

  • MELAYE ARRAIGNED

    Dino Melaye arraigned in Kogi

    — 3rd May 2018

    NAN Embattled Sen. Dino Melaye was, on Thursday, arraigned before a Lokoja Chief magistrates’ Court after he was taken there, early on Thursday. The lawmaker was brought to court in a police ambulance at about 9:17 am and was immensely stretchered into the court by policemen. Before his arrival, heavily armed policemen taken positions within…

  • FG appoints Ag. D-G to oversee NBTI

    — 3rd May 2018

    NAN The Federal Government has appointed, Mr. Akinwumi Somefun, as the Acting Director-General to oversee the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI). A statement by NBTI’s Head of Media and Publicity, Mr. Reuben Shagu, on Thursday, in Abuja, announced the appointment. Shagu said Somefun’s appointment followed the expiration of the tenure of the immediate past…

  • NUATE KENYAN AIRWAYS

    NUATE grounds Kenya Airways operations over sack of Nigerian workers

    — 3rd May 2018

    NAN The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), on Thursday, grounded the operations of Kenya Airways over the airline’s sack of no fewer than 20 Nigerian employees. NUATE’s General Secretary, Mr. Olayinka Abioye, said that the union would not call off the strike except the airline management met the union to negotiate terms of…

Archive

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share