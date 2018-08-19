Kofi Annan (1938 – 2018)— 19th August 2018
“Annan was the quintessential African diplomat who bestrode the world stage with dignity, finesse, admirable restraint and wisdom.”
Kofi Annan’s contribution remains indelible in world history – Buhari
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari has called his counterpart in Ghana, President Nana Akufo- Addo, to condole him and the people of Ghana over the passing of former United Nations (UN) Secretary General, Kofi Annan, in the early hours of yesterday.
In a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said Buhari, assured Akufo-Addo that Nigerians and ECOWAS member countries share in the deep loss, considering the strategic influence of the former UN scribe in global affairs and his vision for the repositioning of the West Coast and Africa.
Buhari also noted that, as the first elected staff of the United Nations to lead the global body and first African to win the 2001 Nobel Peace Prize jointly with the United Nations, Annan’s humility, nobility and love for humanity set him apart for global greatness, achieving recognition and commendation for the reform of the United Nations’ bureaucracy and multiple interventions to bring peace to the world. The President said Annan’s origin and home will always be traced to Ghana, but his exceptional leadership roles, humanitarian spirit and contributions to global peace and development would remain indelible in the history of the entire world, especially the efforts to combat HIV/AIDS in Africa and launch of the UN Global Compact.
_______________________
His life was dedicated to global peace, security – Obasanjo
Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has described Kofi Annan as an African and global statesman, who dedicated his life to democracy, peace, stability, security, equity, justice, human rights, development, and progress.
Obasanjo remarked that these attributes culminated in not only his appointment as United Nations Secretary General in 1997 but also in his well-deserved honour with a Nobel Peace Prize in 2001 for having revitalised the United Nations and for giving priority to human rights.
In his reaction, which was contained in a press statement personally by him and made available to newsmen by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi in Abeokuta, Obasanjo said the death of Annan like the loss of a brother and friend.
He commiserated with the Annan family, particularly the widow – Nane Maria – and their children Ama, Kojo and Nina; the government and people of Ghana; the Secretary-General and staff of the United Nations; and indeed all lovers of peace and progress across the world on this great loss. Obasanjo also pointed out that the former UN scribe recent contributions to conflict resolution in Syria and Myanmar as UN and Arab League joint Special Envoy in Syria and as Chair of the UN Advisory Commission on Rakhine State “respectively demonstrated his statesmanship and diplomacy. In both cases, and at all times, Kofi was dedicated, firm and just.”
_______________________
Annan was a rare gem, committed to building just society – Kalu
Former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the passing of Mr. Kofi Annan as a huge loss to the African continent and beyond. According to Kalu, the late former Secretary General of the United Nations made inestimable contributions toward the building of a just and fair society. Acknowledging the selfless and patriotic attributes of Annan, Kalu urged leaders across the world to emulate the late diplomat.
In his condolence message, Kalu lamented the demise of the former UN scribe, stressing that the deceased would be remembered for his remarkable contributions to humanity.
He said: “I received with shock the news of the demise of former Secretary General of the United Nations, Mr. Kofi Annan. The world, and Africa in particular, has lost a rare gem and well-respected statesman whose passion for humanity was extraordinary.
“The late Nobel Peace Prize laureate will be greatly missed across the globe for his unwavering determination to make the world a better place. He impacted the world positively and his legacies will remain evergreen. My thoughts and prayers are with the deceased family.”
Kalu, while commiserating with the people and government of Ghana and the United Nations, prayed for the repose of Annan’s soul.
_______________________
His death end of golden era in global politics – Saraki
The demise of the former Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), Koffi Annan, has been described by the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, as the end of a golden era in global politics and international relations.
Saraki in a statement signed on his behalf by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu, described the late Annan as the quintessential African diplomat on the global plane and a citizen of the world, who deployed his vast capacities to tackle intractable global challenges ranging from hunger, conflict, epidemic and restoration of peace in war-torn countries.
He noted that many developing nations benefited immensely from the humanitarian efforts of the late Annan during his lifetime as he was able to raise the concerns and challenges confronting hitherto forgotten peoples and nations in the assembly of world powers.
“Annan was the quintessential African diplomat who bestrode the world stage with dignity, finesse, admirable restraint and wisdom. He was a diplomat’s diplomat. He dedicated his immense expertise, experience and energies to resolving some of the world’s most pressing problems and conflicts, including most recently, the Rohingya refugee crisis. He was a citizen of the world,” Saraki said.
“Annan was an African avatar and God’s messenger of peace to the world.Hisdemiseisahugelosstothe international community and to humanity. Africa has indeed lost one of her best. He shall be sorely missed,” Saraki stated. He commiserated with thewifeandchildrenofthedeceased, the Government and people of Ghana, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), African Union (AU), the United Nations, international humanitarian organizations and the diplomatic community overthesadandirreparableloss.
He prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased mercies and to count him among the righteous ones in His abode.
_______________________
Passionate advocate for justice lost, says Onyeama
Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has said that with the death of Kofi Annan, the world has lost a passionate advocate for peace, justice and social development. Onyeama mourned Annan in a statement made available to Sunday Sun in Abuja by the spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tope Adeleye Elias-Fatile.
Annan, the seventh Secretary-General of the United Nations died in Switzerland at the early hours of Saturday morning. Onyeama, a former
Deputy Director-General of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), added that Annan was a celebrated diplomat and global statesman who made a significant contribution in the humanitarian and human development fields.
“Kofi Annan was a celebrated diplomat and global statesman who made a significant contribution in the humanitarian and human development fields.
“The world has lost a passionate advocate for peace, justice and social development and Africa has lost an illustrious son,” Onyeama said.
_______________________
He led peaceful efforts to solve global conflicts – Okowa
Paul Osuyi, Asaba
Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has described the death of former Secretary General of the United Nations, Mr. Kofi Annan, as a great loss to the international community, who led efforts to find peaceful solutions to conflicts, globally.
Okowa said Annan was a global statesman, who was passionately committed to deepening world peace and conflict resolution.
In a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu,
Governor Okowa said: “The highly revered diplomat will be long remembered for his towering role and dedication to improving lives through peaceful coexistence among people of diverse race.”
He added: “Annan was bold and fearless as Secretary-General and told truth to power which led to his declaration of American invasion of Iraq in 2003 as ‘illegal’ under international law.
As UN Special Envoy to Syria, he proposed a six-point plan, that would have led to the early resolution of the crisis in Syria, which was however not implemented
by the Syrian government and led to his resignation as Special Envoy.”
The governor noted that Mr. Annan touched lives through the Kofi Annan Foundation that was committed to overcome threats to peace, development and human rights around the world.
