– The Sun News
Latest
19th August 2018 - Kofi Annan (1938 – 2018)
19th August 2018 - Buhari arrives Abuja, to chair security meeting tomorrow
19th August 2018 - Saraki/Oshiomhole drama: Who blinks first?
19th August 2018 - 315,000 yet to collect PVCs in Kwara — INEC
19th August 2018 - How 76-yr-old woman lost 6 children, husband, adopted son in quick succession
19th August 2018 - The Onitsha golden girls
19th August 2018 - Why female stars hardly stay married – Anita Joseph, actress
19th August 2018 - Bidemi Mark-Mordi: Obey God is my simple life philosophy
19th August 2018 - COMZYMODEL 09033612883
18th August 2018 - Buhari back from London
Home / Cover / World News / Kofi Annan (1938 – 2018)
SUPER DIPLOMAT

Kofi Annan (1938 – 2018)

— 19th August 2018

“Annan was the quintessential African diplomat who bestrode the world stage with dignity, finesse, admirable restraint and wisdom.”

Kofi Annan’s contribution remains indelible in world history – Buhari

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has called his counterpart in Ghana, President Nana Akufo- Addo, to condole him and the people of Ghana over the passing of former United Nations (UN) Secretary General, Kofi Annan, in the early hours of yesterday.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said Buhari, assured Akufo-Addo that Nigerians and ECOWAS member countries share in the deep loss, considering the strategic influence of the former UN scribe in global affairs and his vision for the repositioning of the West Coast and Africa.

READ ALSO: Buhari calls Akufo-Addo, says ‘Kofi Annan’s contribution remains indelible in world’s history’

Buhari also noted that, as the first elected staff of the United Nations to lead the global body and first African to win the 2001 Nobel Peace Prize jointly with the United Nations, Annan’s humility, nobility and love for humanity set him apart for global greatness, achieving recognition and commendation for the reform of the United Nations’ bureaucracy and multiple interventions to bring peace to the world. The President said Annan’s origin and home will always be traced to Ghana, but his exceptional leadership roles, humanitarian spirit and contributions to global peace and development would remain indelible in the history of the entire world, especially the efforts to combat HIV/AIDS in Africa and launch of the UN Global Compact.

_______________________

His life was dedicated to global peace, security – Obasanjo

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has described Kofi Annan as an African and global statesman, who dedicated his life to democracy, peace, stability, security, equity, justice, human rights, development, and progress.

Obasanjo remarked that these attributes culminated in not only his appointment as United Nations Secretary General in 1997 but also in his well-deserved honour with a Nobel Peace Prize in 2001 for having revitalised the United Nations and for giving priority to human rights.

READ ALSO: Nobel peace prize awarded to Anti-Nuclear group

In his reaction, which was contained in a press statement personally by him and made available to newsmen by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi in Abeokuta, Obasanjo said the death of Annan like the loss of a brother and friend.

He commiserated with the Annan family, particularly the widow – Nane Maria – and their children Ama, Kojo and Nina; the government and people of Ghana; the Secretary-General and staff of the United Nations; and indeed all lovers of peace and progress across the world on this great loss. Obasanjo also pointed out that the former UN scribe recent contributions to conflict resolution in Syria and Myanmar as UN and Arab League joint Special Envoy in Syria and as Chair of the UN Advisory Commission on Rakhine State “respectively demonstrated his statesmanship and diplomacy. In both cases, and at all times, Kofi was dedicated, firm and just.”

_______________________

Annan was a rare gem, committed to building just society – Kalu

Former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the passing of Mr. Kofi Annan as a huge loss to the African continent and beyond. According to Kalu, the late former Secretary General of the United Nations made inestimable contributions toward the building of a just and fair society. Acknowledging the selfless and patriotic attributes of Annan, Kalu urged leaders across the world to emulate the late diplomat.

In his condolence message, Kalu lamented the demise of the former UN scribe, stressing that the deceased would be remembered for his remarkable contributions to humanity.

He said: “I received with shock the news of the demise of former Secretary General of the United Nations, Mr. Kofi Annan. The world, and Africa in particular, has lost a rare gem and well-respected statesman whose passion for humanity was extraordinary.

“The late Nobel Peace Prize laureate will be greatly missed across the globe for his unwavering determination to make the world a better place. He impacted the world positively and his legacies will remain evergreen. My thoughts and prayers are with the deceased family.”

Kalu, while commiserating with the people and government of Ghana and the United Nations, prayed for the repose of Annan’s soul.

_______________________

His death end of golden era in global politics – Saraki

The demise of the former Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), Koffi Annan, has been described by the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, as the end of a golden era in global politics and international relations.

Saraki in a statement signed on his behalf by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu, described the late Annan as the quintessential African diplomat on the global plane and a citizen of the world, who deployed his vast capacities to tackle intractable global challenges ranging from hunger, conflict, epidemic and restoration of peace in war-torn countries.

He noted that many developing nations benefited immensely from the humanitarian efforts of the late Annan during his lifetime as he was able to raise the concerns and challenges confronting hitherto forgotten peoples and nations in the assembly of world powers.

“Annan was the quintessential African diplomat who bestrode the world stage with dignity, finesse, admirable restraint and wisdom. He was a diplomat’s diplomat. He dedicated his immense expertise, experience and energies to resolving some of the world’s most pressing problems and conflicts, including most recently, the Rohingya refugee crisis. He was a citizen of the world,” Saraki said.

READ ALSO: Bangladesh agrees with Myanmar to complete Rohingya return in two years

“Annan was an African avatar and God’s messenger of peace to the world.Hisdemiseisahugelosstothe international community and to humanity. Africa has indeed lost one of her best. He shall be sorely missed,” Saraki stated. He commiserated with thewifeandchildrenofthedeceased, the Government and people of Ghana, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), African Union (AU), the United Nations, international humanitarian organizations and the diplomatic community overthesadandirreparableloss.

He prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased mercies and to count him among the righteous ones in His abode.

_______________________

Passionate advocate for justice lost, says Onyeama

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has said that with the death of Kofi Annan, the world has lost a passionate advocate for peace, justice and social development. Onyeama mourned Annan in a statement made available to Sunday Sun in Abuja by the spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tope Adeleye Elias-Fatile.

Annan, the seventh Secretary-General of the United Nations died in Switzerland at the early hours of Saturday morning. Onyeama, a former

Deputy Director-General of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), added that Annan was a celebrated diplomat and global statesman who made a significant contribution in the humanitarian and human development fields.

“Kofi Annan was a celebrated diplomat and global statesman who made a significant contribution in the humanitarian and human development fields.

“The world has lost a passionate advocate for peace, justice and social development and Africa has lost an illustrious son,” Onyeama said.

_______________________

He led peaceful efforts to solve global conflicts – Okowa

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has described the death of former Secretary General of the United Nations, Mr. Kofi Annan, as a great loss to the international community, who led efforts to find peaceful solutions to conflicts, globally.

Okowa said Annan was a global statesman, who was passionately committed to deepening world peace and conflict resolution.

In a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu,

Governor Okowa said: “The highly revered diplomat will be long remembered for his towering role and dedication to improving lives through peaceful coexistence among people of diverse race.”

He added: “Annan was bold and fearless as Secretary-General and told truth to power which led to his declaration of American invasion of Iraq in 2003 as ‘illegal’ under international law.

As UN Special Envoy to Syria, he proposed a six-point plan, that would have led to the early resolution of the crisis in Syria, which was however not implemented

by the Syrian government and led to his resignation as Special Envoy.”

The governor noted that Mr. Annan touched lives through the Kofi Annan Foundation that was committed to overcome threats to peace, development and human rights around the world.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SUPER DIPLOMAT

Kofi Annan (1938 – 2018)

— 19th August 2018

“Annan was the quintessential African diplomat who bestrode the world stage with dignity, finesse, admirable restraint and wisdom.” Kofi Annan’s contribution remains indelible in world history – Buhari Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has called his counterpart in Ghana, President Nana Akufo- Addo, to condole him and the people of Ghana over the passing of…

  • SECURITY MEETING

    Buhari arrives Abuja, to chair security meeting tomorrow

    — 19th August 2018

    He is expected to preside over the security meeting tomorrow before proceeding to his country home in Daura, Katsina State for the Sallah break. ■ Says defections beauty of democracy ■ Vows to jail looters Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari is back in the country after his 10-day vacation in London. He landed at…

  • WHO BLINKS FIRST

    Saraki/Oshiomhole drama: Who blinks first?

    — 19th August 2018

    If the face-off lingers on for too long, then Nigerians may be in for another round of economic hardship… The question now is: who blinks first? Omomiyi Salaudeen The ongoing political drama occasioned by the recent defection of the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition People’s…

  • THOUSANDS OF PVCs YET TO BE CLAIMED IN KWARA STATE

    315,000 yet to collect PVCs in Kwara — INEC

    — 19th August 2018

    Resident electoral commissioner, Mallam Garba Attahiru Madami, promised to be fair in the conduct of the 2019 election in Kwara State Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, bemoaned the low level of collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) by residents of the Kwara State. The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kwara…

  • DEATHS IN QUICK SUCCESSION

    How 76-yr-old woman lost 6 children, husband, adopted son in quick succession

    — 19th August 2018

    “It was a happy home, but… in 1998, things started falling apart and from 1998 to 2000 death took them away in quick succession.” ■ Says I now live a gloomy, desolate, lonely life ■ Mulls suicide Linus Oota, Lafia Life has become mean and beastly for 76-year-old Mrs Theresa Igyum. The septuagenarian once had…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share