Kofi Annan: The question of legacy

One weighty question serious leaders ask themselves is this – “What will be my leadership legacy?” At the end of the day, all our so-called achievements, acquisitions and awards will disappear into the dustbin of nothingness but what will continue to speak volumes about us will be the positive impact we made on the lives of people within our space and under our leadership. As endowed as Africa is, we are still unable to unleash our potential because we have a dearth of legacy-conscious leaders – leaders who would sacrifice the ultimate for the immediate.

One is not surprised at the surge of tributes from all over the globe at the death of Kofi Annan, the first black African Secretary-General of the United Nations. When a well-known person passes on, there is usually a deluge of tributes pouring in from both friends and detractors. And culturally, when a person dies, people say good things about the person and avoid making negative comments, though it is sometimes obvious that some of the tributes are mere platitudes. But in Kofi Annan’s case, it is crystal clear that he deserves the kind words showered on him. Thinking through the tributes posted on Twitter to celebrate him, one cannot but be moved to live a life of honour and service. Here are some of the tributes: “Learning with deep sadness of the passing of #KofiAnnan: international leader, wise mentor, valuable adviser, good friend, role model. We at UNHCR – and millions of others around the world – will miss him very much”. — Filippo Grandi; “I’m so heartbroken at the news that one of my life’s greatest inspirations is no more. May you Rest In Peace Mr. Annan in knowing that you served humanity with depth & compassion. My ultimate dream was to serve & be under his mentorship. #KofiAnnan” — Nomzamo Mbatha.