Kofi Annan and the African personality

A believer in the philosophy of African personality, Nkrumah identified a crop of bright young men whom he nurtured… Annan belonged to that group.

Obadiah Mailafia

The distinguished Ghanaian diplomat and international civil servant, Kofi Annan, passed away on Saturday, August 18, in Bern, Switzerland, after a brief illness. He was aged 80.

In January 1997, he was sworn in as the seventh Secretary-General of the United Nations, taking over from the hapless Egyptian Boutrous Boutrous-Ghali, whose hectoring professorial style had alienated the Americans. The organisation was on the verge of financial bankruptcy. Having risen to Under Secretary-General and head of Department of Peacekeeping Operations (DPKO), he never expected to be considered for the ultimate prize. The hand of destiny. He was the first to have risen through the ranks, having joined the organisation as a lowly budget officer in the WHO in 1962.

Kofi Atta Annan was born in Kumasi, Ghana, on April 8, 1938, from a long line of Ashanti tribal chiefs. He had a twin sister, Effua Atta, who predeceased him in 1991. He attended the famous Methodist Boarding School, Mfantsipim, from 1954 to 1957. In 1958, he enrolled as an undergraduate student of economics at Kumasi College of Science and Technology, later renamed Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

My wife and I once drove from Abidjan through Kumasi, Accra and Aflao, across the border through Togo and Benin to Lagos. We discovered a West African countryside that was both enchanting

and spiritually inspiring. I was deeply moved when I beheld Mfantsipim serenely perched on the ancient savannah hills; an institution that since the 1870s has nurtured generations of boys who have gone on to accomplish mighty exploits for God and country.

Ghana became independent in 1957 under the leadership of the great pan-Africanist statesman, Kwame Nkrumah. A believer in the philosophy of African personality, Nkrumah identified a crop of bright young men whom he nurtured and groomed. He aimed to raise high royal princes who could hold their own at any court in the world. Among them were Kenneth Dadzie, scholar of Queens College, Cambridge, who later became Secretary-General of UNCTAD; distinguished philosopher, William Abraham, first African to win the coveted Prize Fellowship of All Souls College, Oxford; and the remarkable Alexander Kwapong, who graduated with a starred First in Classics at Cambridge and went on to become Deputy Rector of the UN University in Tokyo. Kofi Annan belonged to that group.