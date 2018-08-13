– The Sun News
Latest
13th August 2018 - Koepka holds off inspired Woods to win PGA Championship
13th August 2018 - Smuggling stalling homegrown food production – FG
13th August 2018 - VAR introduced into Spanish football
13th August 2018 - FG partners Ogun to boost fisheries
13th August 2018 - Nadal stops birthday boy Tsitsipas in Toronto final
13th August 2018 - Buhari greets Farombi, Foursquare General Overseer at 80
13th August 2018 - PGA Championship: Spieth fails to join grand slam club
13th August 2018 - ITTF challenge: Ambode pledges bigger tourney in 2019
13th August 2018 - Giwa-led board sacks NFF General Secretary Sanusi
13th August 2018 - Ghana beat New Zealand to bow out with win
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Koepka holds off inspired Woods to win PGA Championship
Koepka

Koepka holds off inspired Woods to win PGA Championship

— 13th August 2018

NAN

Brooks Koepka fought off an inspired challenge from Tiger Woods to win the PGA Championship on Sunday, giving the big-hitting American his second major title this season.

Koepka withstood stifling pressure and sweltering heat to card a four-under 66, which was good enough for a two-shot victory over Woods.

The former world number one was chasing his first major title in a decade and came close by returning a 64, his lowest final round in a major.

Adam Scott, carrying the added motivation of winning for friend Jarrod Lyle who died earlier in the week, battled Koepka toe-to-toe.

But he finished third after a bogey at the last hole left the Australian with a final round 67 and three strokes adrift.

READ ALSO Nadal stops birthday boy Tsitsipas in Toronto final

Koepka, who finished on 16-under-264, has now won three of the last seven majors.

He became the fifth golfer and first since Woods in 2000 to capture both the PGA and U.S. Open in the same year.

“Other than me, my team, everybody was rooting for Tiger,” said Koepka. “It kind of pushes you to step up your game.

“I mean, you have to because you know he’s right there if you fall.”

While Koepka stumbled with bogeys at four and five he showcased his mental toughness.

He undid much of the damage with a run of three consecutive birdies going into the turn.

Woods, however, pounced with four birdies and a bogey on his front nine to get within one of the lead.

With the 42-year-old in the running to win his first major since the 2008 U.S. Open, Tiger-mania was at a fever pitch.

The 14-times major winner, who had whipped the massive gallery into a frenzy on the front nine, sent them into absolute hysteria with two more birdies at 12 and 13.

It again vaulted him within one of the lead.

“You could hear them,” smiled Woods. “They were loud and they stayed around and … it’s been incredible with the positiveness that everyone was saying and they wanted to see some good golf and we produced some.”

READ ALSO VAR introduced into Spanish football

While Woods and Scott were mounting charges on the way home, Koepka, who has only one other victory on the PGA Tour at Phoenix in 2015, stalled with five consecutive pars.

But when Scott grabbed a share of top and with Woods nipping at his heels one behind, Koepka again showed his steel with birdies at 15 and 16 to regain control.

However, Woods kept up the pressure until the end by rolling in a 20-foot birdie at 18.

“I mean, everybody on the golf course heard it (the noise),” said Koepka. “You could hear the roars when we were on 10 and 11, and then you could kind of hear it trickle down as they changed the leaderboards all the way through.

“It’s pretty obvious when Tiger makes a birdie. I think everybody at the golf course cheers for him.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SMUGGLING

Smuggling stalling homegrown food production – FG

— 13th August 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja The Federal Government has decried the high rate smuggling, stressing that it is stalling the production of homegrown food. The Federal government noted that such a problem would continue to destroy the economy and widened the unemployment gap, if not promptly nipped in the bud. Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural…

  • FISHERIES

    FG partners Ogun to boost fisheries

    — 13th August 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja The Federal Government said it is partnering with the Ogun State Government to boost the production of fisheries, stressing that the current 1.1metric tonnes is not sufficient to meet the demands of Nigerians. Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Heineken Lokpobiri, who disclosed this, at the weekend, when he commissioned…

  • FAROMBI

    Buhari greets Farombi, Foursquare General Overseer at 80

    — 13th August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the General Overseer Emeritus of Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria and founder of the Refreshing Ministries International, Dr. Gabriel Olusoji Farombi, on his 80th birthday. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said, Buhari extolled Farombi’s loyalty and commitment to…

  • FERTILISER

    Ebonyi: FEPSAN trains farmers on fertiliser usage for food productivity

    — 13th August 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN) has trained farmers in Ebonyi State on the best ways of applying fertilisers to their crops, which would enhance productivity. The group said the training became necessary because of the need to enhance the nation’s agricultural productivity which would enable food security. Executive…

  • OKOH

    Primate Okoh warns youths to shun thuggery, electoral violence

    — 13th August 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Archbishop Metropolitan and Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh has warned youths to shun thuggery and any act of violence during the forthcoming 2019 general election. Okoh gave the charge at the 61st annual National Youth Conference of the National Council of the Anglican…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share