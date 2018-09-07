NAN

Deaconess Omolewa Ahmed, Wife of the Kwara State Governor has urged Christian women to imbibe the act of knowing God for them to become stronger physically and spiritually.

Omolewa Ahmed made the appeal in a keynote address at the 26th Annual Convention of the Women Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN) in Share, Kwara.

The governor’s wife was represented by Mrs Biola Adimula, Special Assistant to Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed on Women Affairs.

She spoke on: “Women of Exploit, Case Study of Ruth.’’

Ahmed, who described knowing God as having a cordial relationship with God, said that such act entailed keeping God’s Commandments at all times.

She said, “It is only when one becomes stronger through knowing God that he or she can achieve individual life-time exploits.’’

“The more we know God, the stronger we shall be. It will make us strong physically and spiritually.

“Many know about God but do not have personal cordial relationship with God.

“Those who know God, will have Communion with God; will study and obey the words of God,” she said.

Omolewa Ahmed also urged women to imbibe the exemplary life, reminiscent of Jesus Christ.

Prophetess Bosede Adimabua, President WOWICAN Kwara Chapter, in her remarks, urged women to emulate the exemplary leadership qualities exhibited by Ruth to gain the desired salvation.

“Ruth’s life was characterised by humility, a virtue which is essential for those who will inherit the Kingdom of God,” she said.

Adimabua, while enumerating the achievements of her administration since she took over in 2013, said that the association’s planned crusade tour of the 16 local government areas had been concluded.

She listed part of the achievements as the completion and inauguration of WOWICAN House; empowerment of widows and other members; and free healthcare for members.

Rev. James Olawuyi of Emmanuel Baptist Church, Sabo-Oke, Ilorin, in a sermon, urged Christians to return to God by being more devoted to keeping His Commandments.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Convention hosted by United Missionary Church of Africa (UMCA) Jerusalem Chapel, Share, attracted delegates across the 16 local government areas of the state.