Klopp: Why I’m letting Mane, Salah go to Ghana before Merseyside derby

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool will show “respect” to Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah by allowing them to attend the CAF African Footballer of the Year awards ceremony in Africa this week.

The Liverpool duo are to appear at the CAF Awards in Ghana on Thursday night, just 24 hours before the FA Cup third round tie with Everton at Anfield.

Both have been shortlisted for the player of the year award, along with Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

And after his side’s dramatic 2-1 win at Burnley, Klopp confirmed that both players would be given permission to make the 9,000-mile round trip this week.

Klopp said: “Yes, they will go. We have everything organised. We have two of the three best African players in our squad. We have to show them respect.

“If it had been a matchday they wouldn’t have asked, but the night before is fine. We sleep in a hotel, they sleep in a plane. That is all the difference, the modern world.

“If Mo is not fit, it will not be for that. For our side, it is just a sign of respect. I know it, I had Aubameyang too, and there is nothing more important for them than to go there. It’s fine.”

Ragnar Klavan hails Liverpool’s ability to ‘step up’ as Reds secure late win at Burnley

Klopp confirmed that the pair would train separately at Melwood on Thursday morning before flying to Ghana, but confirmed that Salah, who missed the game at Turf Moor, was a doubt to face Everton anyway due to a groin injury.

Philippe Coutinho is also struggling with a sore thigh, and was another to miss the win over Burnley.

“Him and Mo are injured,” he said. “Not massively but enough for today, no chance and at least a doubt for Everton.”

